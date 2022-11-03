Ship of Fools: Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Ship of Fools is an action roguelite game that will have you setting sail in the dangerous seas of the Archipelago. You can play Ship of Fools solo, but the game shines in its co-op mode as it was designed to be played with a friend. Embody one of the unique characters called, Fools, and use their abilities to help you in your quest to prevent the Aquapocalypse. Grab your old pirate costume, practice your yarrrs, pack some oranges, and get ready to sail the seas!

Everything We Know So Far About Ship of Fools

Here is everything you need to know about Team17’s new award-winning roguelite game, Ship of Fools!

Ship of Fools Release Date

Ship of Fools will release on PC and popular gaming consoles on November 22, 2022. Currently, there are no pre-order specials or different bundles for purchase.

What We Know About Ship of Fools Story

The Great Lighthouse is broken, and the Archipelago is no longer protected. A store of malice and corruption approaches, bringing with it nasty sea monsters. You take on the role of the Fools, sailors who are the only ones brave enough to sail. Can you prevent the Aquapocalypse? You will die a lot in this game, but there is a lot of replayability with how you upgrade your Fools and ships, so don’t get discouraged.

What We Know About Ship of Fools Development

The co-op system allows you and your first mate to work together in various ways, like defending and preparing your ship and combining items to perform powerful combos. The ability to play co-op either via couch or online makes playing with another person super easy.

Ship of Fools uses a course planning system that changes in real-time. As you chart your way through every sector, the Everlasting Strom will shift, causing your path to be blocked and revealing other options. This system makes each run unique, as no two paths will be identical.

Ship of Fools was nominated and won awards for three categories at the 2022 MEGAMIGS Festival:

Best Art Direction and Artistic Achievement

Best Game Design

Best Audio and Music

Other games due to release in November are Goat Simulator 3, Pentiment, and Evil West.

Ship of Fools will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC through Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on November 22, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022