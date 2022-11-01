Goat Simulator 3: Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know

Your favorite, and only, multiplayer sandbox game featuring goats returns with Goat Simulator 3. Pilgor single handily invented the internet slang GOAT and is back to prove the others are just posers. Join her and her other goat friends on the fictional island of San Angora for what should be an udderly fantastic time. The closest description of Goat’s gameplay is that of an old-school skater game, but instead of a skater, you are a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you destroy things.

Everything We Know So Far About Goat Simulator 3

In case you were confused, there is no Goat Simulator 2. Coffee Stain Studios are huge trolls and decided to number their game as three, so this is the official successor to Goat Simulator. The title, announcement trailer, and pre-order packs alone are worth the price of entry to this freak show.

Goat Simulator 3 Release Date

Goat Simulator 3 will be released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on November 17th, 2022. Two pre-order editions are currently available: The Standard Edition and the Digital Downgrade edition.

The Standard Edition includes the base game, but with a punny name:

Goat Simulator 3- Pre Udder Edition

The Digital Downgrade Edition includes content from previous collaborations that no one asked for:

Goat Simulator 3 – Pre Udder Edition

Goat Simulator 3 – Digital Downgrade Edition Play as Old school Pilgor Full Tank armour (MMO) Goat Zero skin (GoatZ) Space helmet & suit (Waste of Space) Masks of Don Pastrami, Valentino Salami, Dolph Spaghetti & Humphrey Ciabatta (Payday) Digital Soundtrack 3d Printing Files



What We Know About Goat Simulator 3’s Story

Goat Simulator 3 doesn’t have a story but instead has its baatastic characters like Pilgor and friends. Your goal in this game is to take control of a goat and cause as much carnage as possible. Begin your journey on a farm and traverse the fictional island of San Angora while creating as much chaos as possible in any way you see fit. Customize your goat with neat clothes, weapons, skins, and vehicles.

What We Know About Goat Simulator 3’s Development

Coffee Stain announced Goat Simulator 3 during the Summer Game Fest with a hilarious Dead Island spoof trailer. Goat Simulator 3 will feature local and online co-op for up to three players, mini-games, interactable NPCs, collectibles, and a ton more new content that will keep you baaing for hours.

What totally unnecessary game collaborations are you hoping for with Goat Simulator 3?

Goat Simulator 3 is available for preorder on PC through Epic Games, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022