What Platforms Is Ship of Fools On? Xbox, PS5, PC Explained

Ship of Fools is the first video game from Fika Productions. The game is getting published through Team17, the publishers of indie gems like the Overcooked series, What the Golf?, Blasphemous, and much more. Many are excited for the roguelite ship adventure, but what platforms will Ship of Fools be on?

What Platforms Is Ship of Fools On?

Ship of Fools will be playable on Nintendo Switch, current and last-gen consoles, and PC. That means if you own a PlayStation 4 or an Xbox One, you can play Ship of Fools. Also, if you own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, you can play Ship of Fools. This seafaring romp will be available on practically every platform.

When Ship of Fools launches, which will be on November 22, 2022, all players no matter the platform will be able to play this game. Ship of Fools is looking to be a great game for all levels of players. Whether you are new to gaming or are a roguelite veteran, Ship of Fools will be the perfect co-op game.

If you have secured a Steam Deck, you’ll be happy to know that Ship of Fools looks to run well on Steam Deck, too. Since Ship of Fools is available on PC via Steam, you can purchase the game there and play it on your Steam Deck.

Though the official price of the game has yet to be revealed, since it is an indie game, we imagine it won’t be too high. Regardless of price, Ship of Fools looks to deliver a great co-op experience. With online games increasing and couch co-op disappearing, we love to see a brand new game have couch co-op.

Ship of Fools will be available November 22, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022