Is the Exoprimal Head Start Kit Worth It?

Exoprimal, Capcoms online third-person shooter, has some stunning Exosuits for the soldiers in the game. If you’re a fan of the cosmetic designs in Exoprimal, you may have heard of the “Exoprimal Head Start Kit.” If you are unfamiliar with the Head Start Kit, you may wonder what it entails and whether it is worth it. This guide will help you decide, so read further to learn about the Head Start Kit and discover whether it is worth it.

Is It Worth Buying the Exoprimal Head Start Kit?

So to answer whether the Exoprimal Head Start Kit is worth it — it depends. If you are one of those players looking to get the most out of Exoprimal right from the start, there’s a good chance you’ll find much to love in the Head Start Kit. For example, those who purchase the kit will get immediate access to the Vigilant, Murasame, and Nimbus exosuits. Additionally, Starter Kit includes one skin for each exosuits mentioned, so three skins in total!

Usually, the three Exosuits that are included in the Head Start Kit are unlocked at the following levels: Nimbus (LV. 20), Mursame (LV. 30), and Vigilant (LV. 40). So in other words, you can wait to unlock the Exosuits included in the Head Start Kit by just being patient and playing through the game. You can level up pretty quickly in Exoprimal, so purchasing the Head Start Kit may not be worth it at the end of the day.

Besides the immediate access to the exosuits and additional skins, there’s nothing else going for it. The Head Start Kit will cost players $14.99, so if you are willing to pay extra money for the items mentioned previously, then all the power to you. In my opinion, spending additional cash on top of the standard game isn’t worth it, and I would skip the Head Start Kit — but that’s just me.

- This article was updated on July 14th, 2023