Is The GTA+ Subscription Worth It?

Rockstar Games have announced a new subscription (membership) service for GTA Online, which is launching on March 29th has taken the gaming community by storm for its unexpected arrival. Players appear divided on the value of the membership and why it has been created in the first place. Nonetheless, many players are still going to find it a great new addition to the experience and utilize it to the best of their abilities. There is, after all, a lot on offer with the service and thus this guide article is going to explain if the GTA + Subscription is worth it in GTA Online.

Benefits Of The GTA+ Subscription

In order to work out if it will be worth it, a broader understanding of what it offers must be first pinpointed and who the ‘membership program’ is actually for. The program is only going to be available exclusively on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as stated within an official blog post.

The membership will give you $500,000 in-game cash each month and even member-exclusive discounts which will certainly be a selling point of the membership. The official information states what players will be able to get within the first month of the membership, that is as follows:

The $500,000 in cash

La Mesa Auto Shop for ‘free’

Free Ls Car Meet Membership fees for the month

Both 3X GTA$ and RP on the Hao’s Special Works Race Series

Double Car Meet Reputation on the Street Race Series

Free emblems and pains for Auto Shops

Any Yacht owners can get the ‘Aquarius Super Yacht’ for free by upgrading their current Yacht

Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts

Conveyor Livery for the TM-02 Khanjali, Mammoth Avenger, and HVY APC

The Principe Deveste Eight (Includes Hao’s Special Works upgrade which hasn’t been released to others yet and also HSW CMYK Glitch and HSW Orange Trip Liveries)

As can be observed, there actually is quite a lot on offer for the first month and in this instance, many players, especially new players may find that the membership is indeed worth it given the fact of how much most things in GTA Online costs and the time required to earn more money in the game.

Of course, if you do indeed plan to grab the membership when it releases and tear down the streets while feeling the Principe Deveste 8 with the Adaptive Triggers on PlayStation 5, you can also relish the fact that you can get ‘special GTA+ Shark Cards’ and these will provide even more cash. However, you will need to purchase them from the store.

How Much The GTA+ Subscription Costs

In terms of the pricing point of the new membership program, it will cost $5.99 a month for players to maintain the subscription throughout their experience within Los Santos. If you’ve just transferred your character from last-gen, you may be pleased to know that you now have something new that the previous-gen didn’t have access to. Unfortunately, it is locked behind a paywall which will hopefully show its worth over time.

If you get the membership and decide that you’re not liking it too much, you can cancel the membership at any time.

GTA V is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.