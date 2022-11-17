Did you see Goat Simulator 3 pop up in the store, and are you wondering if there is Goat Simulator 2? Are you a huge fan of Goat Simulator and saw that Goat Simulator 3 is now avaiable but panicked slightly when you realized you may have missed an entire game? Don’t worry. Coffee Stain North has let us all believe an entire game exists by the naming convention of their newest entry, Goat Simulator 3. Here is everything you need to know about Goat Simulator 2 and Goat Simulator 3.

Is There a Goat Simulator 2?

No, there is no such thing as Goat Simulator 2. The developers of Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain North, are giant trolls in all aspects of their Goat Simulator franchise. They gave a few reasons why they decided to go with Goat Simulator 3 as the name. The reasons change depending on where you look. For instance, on one store page, they mentioned one of their employees made a typo, but they kept the title anyways. And on a different store page, they said they thought it looked cool. Goat Simulator 3 is the direct sequel to Goat Simulator.

Goat Simulator 3

Now that you know Goat Simulator 2 doesn’t exist, we can talk about the game’s real sequel, which is Goat Simulator 3. Pilgor returns in Goat Simulator 3 when a farmer from Fairmeadows Ranch, aptly named The Farmer, kidnaps her when he hears about her exploits from the first game. He does so, hoping to use her to get rich quickly, but doesn’t realize that mistakes… were… made. Join Pilgor on the fictional island of San Angora, an open world that is 18 times as big as the environment of the first game, as you take on The Farmer. What follows is a fantastic action-adventure filled with many easter eggs from your favorite games and movies.

You can read our review of Goat Simulator 3 to learn more!

Goat Simulator 3 is available for preorder on PC through Epic Games, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022