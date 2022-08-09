Genshin Impact gives players the ability to add a wide array of impressive and unique bows to their arsenal, many of which are a must if you plan to bring the most out of your selected character, no matter their role. With that said, among the many bows in the game, the Thundering Pulse bow, which debuted together with the game’s version 2.0, is considered by many as one of the best. But is the bow really worth it? And most importantly, should you pull for it?

Overview

Thundering Pulse is a 5-star bow with a CRIT DMG substat. The weapon is focused on increasing its wielder overall damage thanks to its ability to not only increase its wielders ATK by 20% (at R1) but also allow them to earn a max of 3 Thunder Emblems, which will, in turn, increase their Normal Attack DMG by 12,24, and 40%, respectively. Players can earn emblems by dealing damage through normal attacks or by performing either their Elemental Burst or Skill. An emblem will also be generated if the bow wielder’s overall energy is not maxed out.

Thundering Pulse is, like all 5-star weapons, Gacha exclusive. With that said, the bow is currently the BIS for Yoimiya, as well as a great weapon for Tartaglia (Childe), as both characters rely heavily on their Normal Attacks.

Is Thundering Pulse Worth Getting in Genshin Impact?

Overall, the Thundering Pulse bow is a great addition to any arsenal, thanks to its ability to massively boost your overall ATK, as well as your Normal Attack damage. With that said, we only recommend the pulling of the weapon for those who either really want to add it to their roster, or who currently have either Yoimiya or Childe and want to bring the most out of them.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. The game’s version 3.0 (2.9), is set to debut in less than 16 days, in mid-August 2022.