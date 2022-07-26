John Cena Fortnite Skin: Release Date, Price, and Is It Worth It?

Fortnite has had its fair share of crossovers through the years and today it was unveiled that even John Cena will be in Fortnite soon. Many players have of course gotten very excited about finding out that information and they are frantically awaiting the release of the skin within the game. There are also a few extras that make their way to the game along with the skin. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about John Cena in Fortnite and if the skin is worth it, along with how to get it.

John Cena Arrives to Fortnite Soon

The skin for John Cena will be available on the 28th of July at the time of 8 Pm ET. The exact price of the skin is still unknown as of the time of writing, unfortunately. However, there is also going to be a John Cena set that brings even more to the game. From a WWE Championship Title Back Bling, the main gesture that everyone will know about with the ‘Can’t C Me’ emote, and even a new pickaxe with a hand. All excellent stuff. The John Cena skin and set will certainly be worth it for many!

Along with all of that, there is also of course new entrance and ring gear which is another thing many will be looking forward to. In terms of the price, an estimation for the set is likely a price around 1500 V Bucks or lower than that. Time to get saving those V-bucks before the skin and set releases later this week! As always, Fortnite is thriving with new content arriving and there will likely be a lot of people returning to the experience to give the new skin a try.

Fortnite is available now and playable on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on July 26th, 2022