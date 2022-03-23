Kirby and the Forgotten Land Release Time: When Does the Game Unlock on Switch?

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to release quite soon for those who’ve anticipated the title’s release since its announcement during the Nintendo Direct of September 2021. Being the newest entry to the long-enduring Kirby franchise, the game is set to be the first fully 3D platformer of the series, as opposed to the retro 2D gameplay that it has employed in the past, which can be seen in as recent as the followup to Kirby Fighters Deluxe in 2020, Kirby Fighters 2. This guide will discuss the exact details related to the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and when players can expect to get their hands on the title.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Release Time

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be released on the 25th of March, just a few days away as of this current point in writing. There doesn’t seem to be any mentions in regards to differences in release date between regions, judging by the Twitter posts made by Nintendo of America, the Nintendo e-shop description, and the Japanese Twitter account for the Kirby franchise. So the release date should be consistent across all countries. A demo has already been released on the Nintendo e-shop for the players that are interested in trying out the product beforehand, featuring 3 stages that can be played in both single-player and 2 player co-op.

For players making their first foray into the world of Kirby. One of the key selling points surrounding these games is the ability of the titular character Kirby, a pink puffball that is capable of absorbing the powers and traits of whatever items or entities that it has inhaled into itself. This ability can be seen on display during the gameplay footages shown for Kirby and the Forgotten Land by Nintendo and could be argued as having been taken up a notch, with Kirby sucking in cars and large construction pipes in the newly added Mouthful Mode.

On the other hand, Kirby’s ability to take on the powers of enemies has seemingly not changed but improved upon. With players now given the affordances to upgrade the strength and capabilities of the power that Kirby’s acquired at Waddle Dee’s Weapon Shop. As per series tradition, each ability that Kirby copied from enemies comes with its unique appearance, usually in the form of headwear, this again reinforces the intrigue that is mouthful mode, as the changes to Kirby’s size and appearances are much more drastic by comparison.

Kirby of the Forgotten Land is slated to release on the 25th of March, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.