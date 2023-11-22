League of Legends Wild Rift Console Release Date: When is Wild Rift Coming to Consoles?

Image: Riot Games

When is League of Legends: Wild Rift coming to consoles? A console version of Wild Rift was announced alongside the mobile version, but now that the mobile version is out on iOS and Android, many fans are wondering when to expect the console version on PlayStation and Xbox

Wild Rift is a separate version of League of Legends built from the ground up for mobile devices and consoles, bringing a faster-paced version of the game to a much wider audience. Matches only take 15-20 minutes and gameplay has been refined to work well with touch controls on mobile devices and controllers for console players.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Console Release Date

The console port of League of Legends: Wild Rift has been indefinitely delayed by Riot Games. The game has been enjoying success on iOS and Android devices for over a year now, but PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch players are going to have to wait a little while longer to join in on the fun.

Image: Riot Games

Riot tends to be rather quiet about its upcoming titles until it has significant news to share, so there probably won’t be any updates about the Wild Rift console port anytime soon. The console port has most likely fallen down on the developer’s priority list now that Valorant Mobile, a League of Legends fighting game, and a Runeterra MMO are on the horizon.

Riot is still working closely with console platforms like Xbox, however, as Riot Games brought all of its games to Xbox Game Pass and provides in-game bonuses for Game Pass subscribers across PC and mobile. Game Pass subscribers get every League champion for free in both the main game and Wild Rift, plus all Valorant agents and additional bonuses in Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics.

What Consoles is Wild Rift Coming to?

Riot Games has not specified which consoles Wild Rift will be coming to, but the game will presumably launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. If it can run on mobile, there’s no reason why it wouldn’t come to all of the above platforms.

Image: Riot Games

While Wild Rift won’t be hitting consoles anytime soon, there’s no shortage of League of Legends goodness on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Thanks to the Riot Forge publishing label, several League of Legends spinoffs set in the world of Runterra have made their way to consoles and PC. These range from massive RPGs like Ruined King to action platformers like Convergence.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023