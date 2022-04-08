LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Darth Vader in The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been released and players have been working their way through the story and trying to collect as many characters as they can in order to experience them in the latest game. Notably, players have been wondering how to unlock Darth Vader in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. However, there are a few versions of Darth Vader and this guide article will take you through the process of how to unlock all versions of the character within the experience.

How To Unlock Darth Vader In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Firstly, it should be noted that in order to get the main Darth Vader, you will just have to complete ‘Episode VI – Return of the Jedi’. Once you have completed that, you will be able to unlock Darth Vader. However, you can also obtain the ‘Unmasked’ version of Darth Vader by spending 200,000 studs to purchase it.

Furthermore, there is even a Christmas Jumper wearing version of Darth Vader that can be unlocked with a special code. If you used a code to unlock the Emperor then this method will be very similar. You will have to of course open the code menu and input the code ‘WROSHYR’, once you have done that, you will now have unlocked this version of Darth Vader. To get to the codes menu, you can go through the ‘extras’ section to reach it. There are of course many other dark side characters to unlock such as Darth Maul so while you’re hunting for those, this code will allow you to get this special version of Darth Vader for you to play as throughout the game.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.