LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Palpatine in The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been released and players have been trying to collect as many characters as possible in order to experience them in the latest game. Notably, players have been wondering how to unlock Palpatine in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. However, there are many versions of Palpatine and this guide article will take you through the process of how to unlock all versions of the character, including a way to get one of the versions quickly within the experience.

How To Unlock Palpatine In The Skywalker Saga

Generally, you will be unlocking Palpatine through story progression, in terms of what you need to complete to gain Palpatine, here are the segments you will need to complete:

Palpatine Chancellor Grey — Complete the mission “The High Ground” that can be found in Episode II

Palpatine Chancellor Red — Complete the mission “Out for the Count” that can be found in Episode III

Palpatine Scarred — Complete the mission “Droid Attack on the Wookiees” that can be found in Episode III

Palpatine Senator — Complete the mission “The Battle of the Jedi” that can be found in Episode II

Emperor Palpatine — Complete the mission “Senate Showdown” that can be found in Episode III

However, if you want to get the emperor through another method. There is even a cheat code to input that will get you The Emperor much earlier in the experience. Simply open up the codes menu and type ‘SIDIOUS’, afterward The Emperor will be unlocked for you within the game. There are of course many other dark side characters to unlock such as Darth Maul so while you’re hunting for those, this code will allow you to get The Emperor without too much hassle for you.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.