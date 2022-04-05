LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock R2-D2 in The Skywalker Saga

Check out how to unlock R2-D2 in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

April 5th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gives its players the chance to play through some of the series’ most iconic moments as their favorite set of characters, including both C-3PO and R2-D2, who are considered by many as the symbols of the franchise. With that said, and to help all of those who want to explore the game as the iconic droids, here’s how to unlock R2-D2 as a playable character in free play on the recently released and highly praised LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock R2-D2 in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You can unlock R2-D2 as a playable character for free play on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by completing the first chapter/mission part of the game’s version of Episode IV: A New Hope, called Boarding Party. To be exact, you will be able to unlock R2-D2 at the moment you leave the pod in Tatooine. It’s important to point out that, once you complete the Boarding Party chapter, you will unlock, together with R2-D2, both C-3PO and the first variant of Princess Leia as playable characters.

To recap, here’s how to unlock R2-D2 as a playable character for free play on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

  • Start the game’s version of Episode IV: A New Hope.
  • Complete the episode’s first chapter, Boarding Party.

It is also important to point out that you don’t need to complete any other episodes to start the main story of Episode IV: A New Hope, as the first episode of all three trilogies will be available from the get-go once you start the game.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.

