Lies of P: P-Organ Best Upgrades, Abilities, and How to Unlock

The P Organ in Lies of P is a great way to build your character through passive upgrades and abilities. Considering you can only choose a couple at a time, you’ll want to unlock the best ones first to gain an advantage against the game’s challenging bosses.

Are you wondering what to invest your Quartz into on the P-Organ in Lies of P? We have you covered in this guide as it will detail the best P-Organ upgrades, abilities, and how to unlock them successfully.

Best P-Organ Upgrades and Abilities in Lies of P

Players will begin in Phase 1 of the P-Organ and slowly reach Phase 5 towards the end of the game. In each Phase, there are four abilities to choose from.

Unlocking the following Phase requires the player to unlock two abilities in the current Phase, so we have laid out the best two to choose in each one. Here are the best abilities and upgrades for the P-Organ in Lies of P.

P-Organ Phase 1

The two abilities you want to unlock in Phase 1 of the P-Organ are Add Fable Slots 1 and Increase Pulse Cells 1. The former will allow you to use more Fable Arts attached to your weapon, leading to staggering the enemies more often and higher damage output. Increasing Pulse Cells will allow you to heal more, which is extremely valuable in a game as challenging as Lies of P.

Add Fable Slots 1: Increases the maximum number of charged Fable slots.

Increases the maximum number of charged Fable slots. Increase Pulse Cells 1: Increase the number of Pulse Cells uses.

P-Organ Phase 2

‘Add Amulet Slots 1’ and ‘increasing Pulse Cells 2’ are the best abilities to choose in Phase 2 of the P-Organ. Amulets can significantly affect how well your character performs, as they can increase damage and health and even reduce Equip Load. In other words, the more Amulets, the better. Additionally, having an extra Pulse Cell can make all the difference against a demanding boss.

Add Amulet Slots 1: Increases the number of amulet equipable slots

Increases the number of amulet equipable slots Increase Pulse Cells 2: Increase the maximum number of Pulse Cell uses.

P-Organ Phase 3

I recommend choosing ‘Enhance Pulse Cell Recovery 2’ and ‘Add Belt Slots 1’ in Phase 3 of the P-Organ. The Enhance Pulse Cell Recovery ability will improve the potency of your Pulse Cells, increasing the amount of health you recover. Meanwhile, the Add Belt Slots ability will allow you to carry more Consumables or Throwables. Throwables can deal an incredible amount of damage to a boss, so you want to be able to carry as much as possible.

Enhance Pulse Cell Recovery 2: Enhances the recovery effect of Pulse Cells.

Enhances the recovery effect of Pulse Cells. Add Belt Slots 1: Increases the number of belt equippable slots.

P-Organ Phase 4

You want to choose two abilities in Phase 4 of the P-Organ: Perfect Guard Cause Stiffness and Add Fable Slots 2. Perfect Guard Stiffness will completely break any enemy’s stance when you execute a perfect guard, opening up an opportunity to deal high damage. Add Fable Slots 2 will add yet another Fable Art slot, allowing you to use Fable Arts more frequently for staggering enemies and bosses.

Perfect Guard Cause Stiffness: Breaks the enemy’s stance when a Perfect Guard is successful.

Breaks the enemy’s stance when a Perfect Guard is successful. Add Fable Slots 2: Increases the maximum number of charged Fable slots.

P-Organ Phase 5

In the next section, Phase 5, you want to choose Increase Staggerable Window 2 and Retain Guard Regain 2. The Increase Staggerable Window ability will extend how long an enemy remains staggered (white health bar), granting you more time to get into position for a lethal blow. On the other hand, Retain Gaurd Regain will retain a small amount of Guard Regain when receiving damage, leading to more health when attacking after blocking.

Increase Staggerable Window 2: Increases time of enemy’s Staggerable status.

Increases time of enemy’s Staggerable status. Retain Gaurd Regain 2: Retains a certain amount of Guard Regain when receiving damage.

P-Organ Phase 6 (New Game+)

When you enter New Game Plus in Lies of P, you will unlock another Phase with brand-new abilities. The two abilities you should choose are Enhance Pulse Cell Recovery 3 and Perfect Guard Weapon Durability Recovery.

The Enhance Pulse Cell Recovery ability will increase the potency of your Pulse Cells, which is especially important in the stricter challenge that New Game Plus entails. Unlock Perfect Guard Weapon Durability Recovery to ensure your weapon never breaks during a tough battle. The bosses are tougher in New Game Plus, so this is essential.

Enhance Pulse Cell Recovery 3: Enhances the recovery effect of Pulse Cells.

Enhances the recovery effect of Pulse Cells. Perfect Guard Weapon Durability Recovery: Some of the weapon’s durability is restored when a Perfect Guard is successful.

P-Organ Phase 7 (New Game++)

After beating New Game Plus, you will enter New Game++, an even more challenging experience. You will unlock Phase 7 of the P-Organ, which offers new abilities to unlock.

I recommend choosing Add Amulet Slots 3 and Fury Attack Guard, two abilities that will be useful during the more challenging adventure. Adding an extra Amulet slot can make your build deal more damage, dodge quicker, etc. (depending on the amulet), while Fury Attack Guard will allow you to block the deadliest blows you usually wouldn’t be able to.

Add Amulet Slots 3: Increases the number of amulet equippable slots.

Increases the number of amulet equippable slots. Fury Attack Guard: Can block Fury Attacks with Guard.

How to Unlock P-Organ Abilities in Lies of P

Unlocking abilities on the P-Organ boils down to finding Quartz, a rare material, throughout your journey in Krat. These white crystals are usually on the main path, with some coming from mini-bosses on side paths and hidden areas.

You will have luck claiming Quartz by defeating a few main bosses, such as Parade Master, Scrapped Watchmen, and the Puppets of the Future mini-bosses. These are just examples, and you will have luck finding them elsewhere by simply exploring each area thoroughly.

How Many Quartz for Each P-Organ Phase in Lies of P

Each Phase requires a certain amount of Quartz to be inserted into a specific ability before they are officially unlocked. For example, to unlock ‘Add Fable Slots 1’ in Phase 1 of the P-Organ, you must insert two Quartz into that ability to equip it to your character. Check out the amount of Quartz you need for each Phase in Lies of P below.

Phase 1: 2 Quartz per ability.

2 Quartz per ability. Phase 2: 2 Quartz per ability.

2 Quartz per ability. Phase 3: 3 Quartz per ability.

3 Quartz per ability. Phase 4: 3 Quartz per ability.

3 Quartz per ability. Phase 5: 4 Quartz per ability.

4 Quartz per ability. Phase 6: 4 Quartz per ability.

4 Quartz per ability. Phase 7: 4 Quartz per ability.

That’s all you need to know regarding the best abilities and upgrades for the P-Organ in Lies of P. If you’re interested, check out our Lies of P weapon tier list, where we rank all 40 weapons in the game!

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2024