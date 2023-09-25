Lies of P Weight Limits: Regular vs Heavy Thresholds and Differences

Image: Neowiz Games and Round8 Studios

Weight thresholds are a familiar mechanic in Soulslike games, and Lies of P is no different. There are four different weight levels in the game, each affecting P’s playstyle and how well he performs. This guide will explain the weight thresholds in Lies of P and how each affects how your character plays and performs.

How Does Weight Work in Lies of P?

The four weight thresholds in Lies of P are as follows: Regular, Slightly Heavy, Heavy, and Very Heavy. The heavier your weapons, amulets, parts, and Legion Arms are, the higher your total weight will be. You can find your total weight and weight percentage in the upper right-hand corner of the main inventory screen. Here are all the weight thresholds in Lies of P.

Regular: 0% to 59%

0% to 59% Slightly Heavy: 60% to 79%

60% to 79% Heavy: 80% to 99%

80% to 99% Very Heavy: 100%+

The heavier your total weight is in Lies of P, the worse your character will perform. For example, if you fall into the “Heavy” weight threshold, you will swing your weapon slower, consume more stamina for dodging and guarding, and move much slower than if you were in the “Slightly Heavy” category. Your stamina will also take longer to replenish.

Every item in Lies of P, except for costumes, has its own weight number. When in your inventory, all you have to do is hover over the item you are interested in, and its weight will show on the right side of the screen.

How to Increase Weight Limit in Lies of P

The good news is that there are ways to increase your character’s weight limit in Lies of P. First, and the best way to increase weight, is by investing points into the Capacity skill. Capacity will increase the amount of weight your character can carry, resulting in the chance to equip heavier parts and weapons before hitting a higher weight threshold, such as Heavy or Very Heavy.

Also, players can find Amulets in the game that will allow their character to carry more weight. For example, the Carrier’s Amulet +1 Increases Weight Limit, allowing for better amulets, heavier parts, etc. Players can find the Carrier’s Amulet +1 in a chest inside the Trinity Sanctum in Krat Central Staton.

If you find yourself continuously overweight, it may be time to respec your character. The good news is that when you respec, the game will tell you how many points it takes to reach the lower weight threshold. Just ensure you have all the equipment you want to wear equipped when respeccing, then check the “weight” stat as you invest into capacity.

- This article was updated on September 25th, 2023