Like a Dragon Gaiden Kuidaore Taro Location: Osaka’s Famous Clown Guide

One Akame Network request in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name requires you to snap a picture of a mechanical clown named Kuidaore Taro. This guide will show you exactly where to find Osaka’s Famous Clown and complete this request.

Where to Find Osaka’s Famous Clown in Like a Dragon Gaiden

While the request-giver doesn’t provide you with the location of the clown, you can find Kuidaore Taro in the middle of Sotenbori Street on the northern side of the map. Just head to the northern side of the river and you’ll find the clown right outside the Ganko Sushi restaurant between the Golf Center and Club SEGA arcade.

Quite a few main missions and substories take you down Sotenbori Street so you’ve no doubt passed by this mechanical clown at least once by this point in the story, but Sotenbori Street is such a busy location that it’s easy to miss him. Once you find the clown, just take a photo with your smartphone and return to the man to complete the request.

As always, if you forget where to find the initial request-giver, just pause the game and open the Akame Network menu. There, you can access a list of all active Akame Network requests, including the locations of the NPCs in need.

Once the photo is taken, just head back and turn in the request to obtain 500 Akame Network Points and 10,000 Yen. It’s not a great reward, especially for a quest that sends you on a wild goose chase for an unmarked objective, but it’s still a nice bonus. If you’re still in the process of leveling up the Akame Network to Silver or Gold rank, then getting 500 points is still helpful.

Keep an eye out for more interesting landmarks while you explore Sotenbori during Like a Dragon Gaiden’s main story. There are quite a few Akame Network requests that require you to snap photos of random things throughout Sotenbori or find hidden people throughout the district. The rewards aren’t great if you have to spend a long time searching around, but if you already know where to look, they’re an easy way to earn some extra Yen and Akame points.