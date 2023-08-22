Little Nightmares III: Release Date, Gameplay, and Everything We Know

Image: Bandai Namco

A new horror-focused title with a familiar name is arriving on modern platforms. Bandai Namco has revealed Little Nightmares III alongside information about its gameplay and release date. The newest entry in this terrifying franchise looks to build on its predecessors while keeping their uniquely dark atmosphere. But how long will players need to wait before they can experience this new entry for themselves?

Little Nightmares III Gameplay and Release Date Details

Much like the second game, Little Nightmares III features two main characters that players can take control of. Unlike its predecessor, the game has systems in place for cooperative multiplayer — a feature that also allows for online play. To survive, players will need to rely heavily on their allies if they wish to survive the dangers of a deadly, dilapidated area known as the Spiral. The puzzle-solving gameplay of the series has stayed the same as it always has been, with massive monsters constantly threatening those wishing to keep themselves alive.

While a concrete release date hasn’t been shared just yet, the game will be available sometime in 2024. It’s hard to say how far into 2024 the game will be available, but it will be arriving on all modern consoles without restrictions. This means that PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch players can enjoy the game just as well as those on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The developers have also announced a podcast alongside the game’s reveal at gamescom: Opening Night Live 2023, giving something extra to look forward to for fans unable to play this latest entry. Further information on both the podcast and Little Nightmares III will be shared in the following months, so fans should keep an eye on Bandai Namco in the meantime. They should also consider seeking out a friend to assist in cooperative play when this entry finally reaches its release.

- This article was updated on August 22nd, 2023