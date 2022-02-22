Lost Ark is being flocked to by gamers all over the world as they indulge themselves in the latest MMORPG on the market with extreme speed. Whether it’s players’ first foray into the genre or their latest well-trodden steps through another world. The time for Amazon and Smilegate’s latest game has begun. Many players have been trying to obtain everything that the game offers and one of these things is ‘Brahms Ship’. This guide article will take you through the process of how to get Brahms Ship in Lost Ark.

How To Get Brahms Ship In Lost Ark

Whether you are looking to obtain the ship in order to fully collect everything or simply want to arrive in style to one of the world bosses, Brahms Ship will make a fine addition to your collection. Firstly, in order to start the process of getting the ship, you will have to travel to ‘Lopang Island’, this can be found south-east of North Vern.

When you have made your way to the island, complete the ‘yellow quest’ on offer to you as the player and then you will unlock the ‘Lopang’ daily quests which you will have to complete around 10 of in order to reach reputation level 4 with ‘Lopang Inc.’ who you will then be able to collect the quest item from which will Unlock Brahms Ship for you.

That is all there is to it, just be sure to complete the daily quests and these quests are just based on picking up shipments and delivering them to a location that the game decides. The ship can also be unlocked on any server of course so you will be able to get the ship easily for your character.

Will you be getting Brahms Ship in Lost Ark this month?

Lost Ark is available now on PC.