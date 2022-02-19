Lost Ark Signatus Boss Location: Where to Find Signatus Boss

Lost Ark has a great spree of endgame content for players to immerse themselves within and complete. Among the endgame content, there are some tougher world bosses for the player to eliminate and thus there is generally a lot of talk among players about where the world bosses are within the game and when they will next spawn. One world boss that has been getting attention recently is a boss named ‘Signatus’ that appears to be many players’ main focus for world bosses at the moment. This guide article will take you through the process of where to find Signatus in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Signatus Location

Signatus can be found within the ‘Arthetine’ region and in the Scraplands, once you make it there, simply go the north of the area and you will be sure to find Signatus in no time. It should be noted that you will need to be at least level 50 and item level 250 at the same time in order to battle them.

They will throw a lot of damage at the player so ensuring you have the correct items equipped for the battle will be essential for battling them effectively. There are a lot of world bosses within Lost Ark and this one is definitely one of the tougher bosses that you will be able to battle.

Lost Ark Signatus Respawn Time

While you are preparing your class, you may be wondering how long Signatus takes to respawn within the experience. Since they are a world boss and there is of course a respawn time linked with the boss. After Signatus has been eliminated, players will have to wait another 30 minutes until battling Signatus again once they spawn. In turn, it is great to prepare for the battle by getting to the location early in order to ensure battling Signatus the moment they spawn if you know a lot of players will be surrounding the area.

Signatus is certainly an excellent boss to battle and you will be gaining all of the precious loot and experience points from the battle after defeating the world boss.

Lost Ark is available now on PC.