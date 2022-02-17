Lost Ark Velkan location: Where to Find Velkan Boss

Lost Ark has a host of bosses on offer for players and many of you will be wanting to dive into the action and get to ripping flesh off of the various creatures you will encounter on your journey through the world. Prepare your class, unsheathe your weapons, and get ready to begin the hunt for new loot. Lost Ark has now been released and players are wanting to start venturing through the lands. This guide article will take you through the process of where to find a world boss named Velkan in the experience who will challenge players within the world, it’s time to hunt Velkan.

Where to Find Velkan in Lost Ark

Velkan can be found specifically within ‘Crowbelly Gulch’ in Totrich in the region of Arthertine. Velkan is a level 50 world boss that will certainly give you challenges when fighting them however the loot will be worth the battle that you or your group goes through in order to eliminate the world boss.

There is a lot of high damage attacks that you will have to be on the lookout for when battling Velkan within the experience. Leveling up fast with a powerpass will certainly give you an advantage early within your playthrough against the boss.

Velkan Respawn time

Velkan is a world boss and there is of course a respawn time linked with the boss. After Velkan has been eliminated, players will have to wait another 30 minutes until battling Velkan again once they spawn. In turn, it is great to prepare for the battle by getting to the location early in order to ensure battling Velkan the moment they spawn if you know a lot of players will be surrounding the area.

Velkan is certainly an excellent boss to battle and you will be gaining all of the precious loot and experience points from the battle after defeating the world boss.

Lost Ark is available now on PC.