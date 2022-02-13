Lost Ark Powerpass Explained: How to Level Up Fast

Lost Ark is being flocked to by gamers all over the world as they indulge themselves in the latest MMORPG on the market with extreme speed. Whether it’s players’ first foray into the genre or their latest well-trodden steps through another world. The time is now for Amazon and Smilegate’s latest game. One particular element that players have been trying to understand more about is the concept of the ‘Powerpass’. Fret no more as this guide article will take you through everything you need to know about the Lost Ark Powerpass and how to level up fast with it.

What The Lost Ark Powerpass Is and What It Does

The ‘Powerpass’ in Lost Ark will boost the player’s level to 50 within North Vern. This, therefore, means that if you are simply wanting to jump into the endgame of Lost Ark from the get-go that you are able to do so. Extremely useful information for players who have multiple classes based on their various characters created for the experience. If one character is utilizing one class but you create a new character with another class, you will be able to level up to 50 with the ‘Powerpass’ in a second.

However, the Powerpass process also goes through a questline called ‘The Adventurers Path’ which can be skipped but you will get extra items from completing it if you choose to do so.

How to Get the Lost Ark Powerpass

There are multiple ways to obtain the Powerpass but the main one that players will earn is through the main quest ‘Ealyn’s Gift’ within North Vern that will reward players with a Powerpass instantaneously upon completion of the quest and sent to your mail, this can be earned on any server.

Another way to obtain the Powerpass is by using the first powerpass and after usage, you will be granted a second one for free, this of course means that you can use it for another character. The powerpass can be activated by simply creating a new character and you will get a prompt to utilize any of the Powerpasses, you can opt to do this and you will instantly be boosted to level 50 if you skip the ‘Adventurers Path’ questline.

Will you be utilizing the Lost Ark Powerpass this month?

Lost Ark is available now on PC.