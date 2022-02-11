Best Lost Ark Class: Which of the 5 Classes is the Best?

Lost Ark is without a shadow of a doubt a success, and now that the game’s western servers are finally available, players are not wasting time as they dive into the world of Arkesia. With that said, among the many classes currently available at the version of the title, can any of them be considered the best? To answer that and more we will now dive into this question, after all, is there such a thing as the best class in Lost Ark, and if so, which one is it?

Which Lost Ark Class is the Best?

First of all, it’s important to point out that game’s like Lost Ark, and RPG’s in general, don’t have a certified best class, as they can all excel in the battlefield and are the fruit of not only player ability but also that of a good and balanced character build. With that said, taking into account not only the game’s PVE modes but also how the classes work on PVP, the Warrior (Paladin/Gunlancer), Assassin (Deadblade), and the Mage (Bard) can be considered as the three best classes in the game. The reason for that lies in the fact that Warriors are capable of not only excelling on single target damage but also capable of tanking heavy amounts of damage while controlling the field efficiently, while Mages are capable of not only supporting their companions but also of dealing good amounts of damage while enabling combos. Lastly, Assassins are capable of dealing high amounts of damage while staying highly mobile. thanks to their highly adaptable set of skills.

Now, taking into account the fact that all classes feature their unique playstyle and strengths, you can check out a comprehensive summary of each classes’ playstyle and strengths below, so that you can make your choice without worry and find the one which is best suited for you as soon as possible:

Warrior : A class focused on dealing high damage at the cost of mobility. Warriors are ideal for those looking to control the battlefield while dealing massive AoE damage and tanking enemy hordes. Its subclasses are mostly focused on increasing its main strengths, while also adding a new wave of depth by allowing players to make use of new AoE attacks and ranged moves.

Martial Artist : A class focused on dealing fast and constant damage, thanks to its ability to perform a wide variety of combos, as well as insanely damaging charged attacks. Its subclasses further enhance its power by allowing players the ability to deal massive AoE attacks, as well as increasing their ability to control the battlefield and incapacitate enemies.

Gunner: As its name implies, the Funner class is focused on dealing both close and long-range projective damage. With that said, just as it is true with all the other classes, its playstyle can vary a lot depending on which subclass you choose, as some are focused on staying put and dealing massive damage by using missiles and a Gatling gun, while others thrive in their ability to either swap weapons on the fly or deal insane AoE and single target damage.

Mage: The Mage class is, as many would guess, is focused on allowing you the ability to boost your teammates and yourself, while also being able to deal massive AoE damage to your foes and keep them contained. The class is also great in enabling combos. With that said, while its Bard subclass offers a more support-oriented playstyle, the Sorceress subclass goes all out for massive and high damaging attacks.

Assassin: A class that excels in both its mobility and its ability to deal heavy and piecing attacks, making it capable of not only breaking through enemy defenses but also of dealing fast damage. The perfect combination of Warrior and Martial Artist, even if the class leaks the resistance characteristic of the former, the Assassin class is capable of not only shining in PvE but also dominating PVP (Deathblade).

It’s important to point out that, currently, there is no way to change your class in Lost Ark once the choice is made, so make sure to choose wisely. To help you with that, don’t forget to check out which classes in the game are gender-locked.

You can currently play Lost Ark on both Steam and Prime Gaming. The game will be officially released on February 11th, 2021. You can pre-load the game right now on all of its available platforms.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2022