Madden 22: How to Participate in a Franchise Mode Pro Bowl

Madden NFL 22 features an achievement or trophy, for participating in a Franchise Mode Pro Bowl, called “Pro Bowler”. The PlayStation trophy level is gold, which may lead you to believe that this is a rather difficult thing to accomplish, but it’s actually very easy to do, using a few tricks. This guide will cover everything you need to know to make the Pro Bowl from scratch.

How to Participate in a Franchise Mode Pro Bowl in Madden 22

To begin, load up Franchise Mode and select “Create New League”. On the right side of your screen, choose to “Use Active Roster” under the offline options (the bottom right option) to import the league’s existing active rosters. You will now be able to choose a team. Select the Kansas City Chiefs, as they are the best team in the league.

Before you start playing, go into “League Settings” and reduce the quarter length to one minute. Once this is done, you can start the league. Scroll right three tabs to reach the “Options” tab, then scroll down to “User Teams”. This will allow you to select multiple teams to play as, drastically increasing the odds of having a pro bowler on one of your Madden 22 rosters. Choose to add a new character, then select the Baltimore Ravens. Finally, add another character, choosing the Buffalo Bills.

You may be wondering why you’re not choosing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the other best team in the league. This is because the teams that make the Super Bowl on a given year do not partake in the Pro Bowl that same year, as the Pro Bowl takes place the week before the Super Bowl. By choosing the three best teams in a single conference, as opposed to the three best teams in the league, you’re maximizing the chances of having one of these team’s players get in the Pro Bowl, as only one of these teams can make the championship.

Scroll down to “Advance Week” and choose to sim to the playoffs. You can’t sim to the Pro Bowl directly, so you’ll have to first sim to the playoffs, then go week by week until you reach the week after the conference championships. Use “Force Advance” to go one week at a time, until you get past the conference championship. If you don’t see “Play Pro Bowl” above “Advance Week”, then that means the team you have currently selected is in the Super Bowl, so scroll over to “Options”, “User Teams”, and select one of the other two.

When the “Play Pro Bowl” button appears, press it to start. To get the achievement or trophy, you need to actually participate in at least one play, but you can choose to sim the rest of the game afterward if you so please. Play the kickoff, then run one play from scrimmage to ensure it unlocks after the game. Playing this Pro Bowl will bring you one step closer to perfecting Madden NFL 22.

Madden NFL 22 is available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.