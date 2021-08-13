Madden NFL 22 Achievements and Trophies Revealed

With Madden NFL 22 releasing in just a week, it was imminent that the achievements and trophies were going to be revealed shortly. These lists comes as a bit of a surprise, however, as the achievements for the Xbox One do not match the achievements for the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 list matches the Series X|S, with the bonus platinum trophy.

The One version comes with just 16 achievements, while the new generation packs an extra three, for a total of 19. The PS4 list has not yet been revealed officially, though it is likely a clone of the Xbox One’s, with a platinum. Compared to some older Madden titles, as well as some other EA Sports titles, this list is actually incredibly straight forward, and should be an absolute breeze for the average achievement or trophy hunter.

Madden NFL 22 Achievements and Trophies

Neither version of the game has any secret achievements or hidden trophies. The first 16 listed here appear on all versions of the game, while the last three are unique to the newer generation consoles. The first number listed after each achievement will be the Gamerscore value for the Xbox One, and the second will be the Gamerscore value for the Series X|S. The last bracket set will show the trophy tier.

Madden NFL 22 Master (N/A, N/A, Platinum)

Congratulations on earning every Madden NFL 22 trophy!

(N/A, N/A, Platinum) Congratulations on earning every Madden NFL 22 trophy!

Gain over 50 total yards while using Celebration Loco over the course of a single game.

Gain over 50 total yards while using Celebration Loco over the course of a single game.

On 3 plays create a sack or tackle for loss after a pass rush move win, using a different rush move

On 3 plays create a sack or tackle for loss after a pass rush move win, using a different rush move

Throw a Passing TD using the low throw mechanic.

Throw a Passing TD using the low throw mechanic.

Win 3 presses in a single game with the same CB.

Win 3 presses in a single game with the same CB.

Create a league from a Play Now Live game.

Create a league from a Play Now Live game.

Relocate a team.

Relocate a team.

Complete a fantasy draft.

Complete a fantasy draft.

Participate in the Pro Bowl during a Franchise season.

Participate in the Pro Bowl during a Franchise season.

Win a Head To Head game in an online league.

Win a Head To Head game in an online league.

Win the Super Bowl in an online league.

Win the Super Bowl in an online league.

Reveal a rookie’s X-Factor potential.

Reveal a rookie's X-Factor potential.

Draft a rookie with a Hidden Dev Trait.

Draft a rookie with a Hidden Dev Trait.

Win a free agent bidding war for a 90+ OVR player.

Win a free agent bidding war for a 90+ OVR player.

Re-sign a 90+ OVR player.

Re-sign a 90+ OVR player.

Win MVP with one of your players.

Win MVP with one of your players.

Win Rookie of the Year with one of your players.

Win Rookie of the Year with one of your players.

User has accomplished the biggest momentum swing possible

User has accomplished the biggest momentum swing possible

User uses a Tendency Counter on a play that results in a turnover

User uses a Tendency Counter on a play that results in a turnover

User preforms new Control Juke and Spin on a scoring play

It’s unclear as of now why certain achievements are unique to the Series X|S version of Madden NFL 22, though it may be due to missing game features on the older generation. Overall, this should be a very easy completion. Many of the achievements and trophies should be doable through season simulations, much like previous years, while any online achievements can be knocked out quickly with some friends.

Madden NFL 22 will be available August 20th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and PC.