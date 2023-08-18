Madden 24 MUT Free to Play Tips: Best Players and Ways to Earn Madden Coins

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Madden Ultimate Team in Madden 24 offers players ways to gather coins and training points to improve their team. While players can purchase coins with real-world money, there are ways to increase their coin income through free methods. This guide will cover the best free ways to get coins in MUT for Madden 24.

What Are the Best Ways to Earn Madden Coins for Free in Madden 24 Ultimate Team

Madden 24 Ultimate Team offers a variety of methods for getting coins without spending real-world money. These are done through playing the in-game market correctly, quick selling cards, consistently logging into MUT, and naturally playing the game. Let’s go over each method below.

Play the In-game Market

The greatest thing about Madden Ultimate Team is that it allows you to put up cards in the auction house for a profit. Like the Stock Market, the Auction House consistently fluctuates, so it’s always a good idea to watch it daily.

To utilize the Auction House best, you can use your current coins to purchase lowly-priced cards and then flip those cards for a higher price. Some players are willing to spend more coins than what they initially purchased the card at.

Considering more players will be playing Madden on the weekends, you can make the most bang for your buck during these days. Make sure to buy low-priced cards during the week and flip them on the weekend when more players are online and willing to make that leap and purchase the card.

Login to Madden Ultimate Team Daily

Speaking of checking the Auction House daily, consistently logging into Madden Ultimate Team also brings rewards. Each day you log in to Madden Ultimate Team, you will be rewarded with coins until you miss a day. This can be 200 coins, then 300 the next day, and so forth. This is one of the best methods to get free coins, as all it requires is logging in and showing EA that you’re dedicated to this mode.

Quicksell Cards

Another great way to get coins fast is by quick-selling cards that reward players with coins instead of training points. The cards that offer coins are Platinum Cards, and the higher OVR of that card will reward you with more coins. Below are all the overall ratings for Platinum Cards and how many coins quick selling offers.

78 Overall – 6,000 Coins

79 Overall – 9,000 Coins

80 Overall – 14,000 Coins

81 Overall – 14,000 Coins

82 Overall – 36,000 Coins

83 Overall – 57,000 Coins

84 Overall – 90,000 Coins

85 Overall – 143,000 Coins

86 Overall – 225,000 Coins

As you can see, some values are incredibly high, so make sure to quicksell any card you don’t want.

Play the Game

The best way to earn coins in Madden Ultimate Team is simply by playing the game. Every time you complete a challenge or win a game, you will be rewarded with either training points, coins, or both. Sometimes you will be rewarded with cards, but that means you can either put that card on the Auction House or quicksell them for a quick buck. MUT likes to add challenges as the season progresses, so you will have no shortage of ways to add coins to your pocket.

Best Players in MUT

It’s good to know which player cards are best in Madden Ultimate Team so you know which to save coins for or who to sell for a significant profit. Below you will find the best players in Madden 24 Ultimate Team.

George Pickens (WR) – 89 OVR

Kamren Curl (SS) – 87 OVR

Frankie Luvu (LOLB) – 87 OVR

Jeremiah Osuwu-Koramoah (ROLB) – 87 OVR

Kenny Pickett (QB) – 87 OVR

Rhamondre Stevenson (S) – 87 OVR

There you have it, the best players in MUT at the moment. As you play Madden 24 Ultimate Team, ensure you know all the quicksell values for Platinum, Silver, Gold, and Elite, so you’re always prepared.

- This article was updated on August 18th, 2023