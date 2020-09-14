Marvel’s Avengers – Best Thor Builds and Skills

The Mighty Thor is one of the most powerful characters in Marvel’s Avengers, and he can become even stronger with the right build. His Odinforce Intrinsic ability can enhance and augment every one of his skills, infusing his attacks with the power of lightning for massive damage. If you’re looking for a high damage character to play, look no further than the God of Thunder. Depending on the skills you choose, Thor can be an absolute powerhouse of raw damage or a more technical character that relies on dodges and parries. These are the best skills, abilities, and builds for Thor.

Thor High Damage Build

This build maximizes Thor’s damage output and places emphasis on Odinforce and Overcharge. Odinforce will boost damage across the board and provide other benefits, and these benefits will be enhanced during Overcharge. Ranged Mjolnir attacks also have a greatly increased critical chance thanks to a few skills selected, and Thor’s Heroic abilities have multiple powerful charges.

Warrior’s Fury Specialization 1 – Ymir’s Wrath

Hel’s Anger God Blast Specialization 1 – Thunderstorm

Overcharge Blast Bifrost Specialization 1 – Muspelheim’s Torment

Asgard’s Light Damage Specialization 1 – Heroic Charge

Critical Juggler Takedown Specialization – Heroic Takedown Mastery

Critical Throw Hammer Specialization 2 – Critical Return

Flying Shots Odinforce Attack Specialization – Ionic Bolts

Takedown Charge Odinforce Efficiency Specialization – Honed Force

Lightning Field Overcharge Defense Specialization – Charged Resistance

Thor Ranged Mjolnir Build

This build lets Thor fight from afar by throwing Mjolnir at enemies. Mjolnir has a surprising amount of base damage, and these skills just build on top of that. You won’t be able to pin enemies with the hammer using this build, but Thor’s ranged capabilities are greatly enhanced thanks to a few Mjolnir specific skills.

Warrior’s Fury Specialization 1 – Ymir’s Wrath

Hel’s Anger God Blast Specialization 1 – Thunderstorm

Rolling Thunder Bifrost Specialization 1 – Muspelheim’s Torment

Asgard’s Light Damage Specialization 1 – Ranged Damage

Unarmed Damage Takedown Specialization – Heroic Takedown Mastery

Manual Targeting Hammer Specialization 2 – Guard Breaker

Flying Shots Odinforce Attack Specialization – Ionic Bolts

Dodge Charge Odinforce Efficiency Specialization – Surging Force

Lightning Field Overcharge Defense Specialization – Charged Heroic

