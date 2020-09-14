Marvel’s Avengers – Best Thor Builds and Skills

The Mighty Thor is one of the most powerful characters in Marvel’s Avengers, and he can become even stronger with the right build. His Odinforce Intrinsic ability can enhance and augment every one of his skills, infusing his attacks with the power of lightning for massive damage. If you’re looking for a high damage character to play, look no further than the God of Thunder. Depending on the skills you choose, Thor can be an absolute powerhouse of raw damage or a more technical character that relies on dodges and parries. These are the best skills, abilities, and builds for Thor.
Thor High Damage Build
This build maximizes Thor’s damage output and places emphasis on Odinforce and Overcharge. Odinforce will boost damage across the board and provide other benefits, and these benefits will be enhanced during Overcharge. Ranged Mjolnir attacks also have a greatly increased critical chance thanks to a few skills selected, and Thor’s Heroic abilities have multiple powerful charges.
- Warrior’s Fury Specialization 1 – Ymir’s Wrath
- Warrior’s Fury Specialization 2 – Hel’s Anger
- God Blast Specialization 1 – Thunderstorm
- God Blast Specialization 2 – Overcharge Blast
- Bifrost Specialization 1 – Muspelheim’s Torment
- Bifrost Specialization 2 – Asgard’s Light
- Damage Specialization 1 – Heroic Charge
- Damage Specialization 2 – Critical Juggler
- Takedown Specialization – Heroic Takedown Mastery
- Hammer Specialization 1 – Critical Throw
- Hammer Specialization 2 – Critical Return
- Flight Specialization – Flying Shots
- Odinforce Attack Specialization – Ionic Bolts
- Odinforce Charge Specialization – Takedown Charge
- Odinforce Efficiency Specialization – Honed Force
- Overcharge Attack Specialization – Lightning Field
- Overcharge Defense Specialization – Charged Resistance
- Overcharge Activation Specialization – Damage Force
Thor Ranged Mjolnir Build
This build lets Thor fight from afar by throwing Mjolnir at enemies. Mjolnir has a surprising amount of base damage, and these skills just build on top of that. You won’t be able to pin enemies with the hammer using this build, but Thor’s ranged capabilities are greatly enhanced thanks to a few Mjolnir specific skills.
- Warrior’s Fury Specialization 1 – Ymir’s Wrath
- Warrior’s Fury Specialization 2 – Hel’s Anger
- God Blast Specialization 1 – Thunderstorm
- God Blast Specialization 2 – Rolling Thunder
- Bifrost Specialization 1 – Muspelheim’s Torment
- Bifrost Specialization 2 – Asgard’s Light
- Damage Specialization 1 – Ranged Damage
- Damage Specialization 2 – Unarmed Damage
- Takedown Specialization – Heroic Takedown Mastery
- Hammer Specialization 1 – Manual Targeting
- Hammer Specialization 2 – Guard Breaker
- Flight Specialization – Flying Shots
- Odinforce Attack Specialization – Ionic Bolts
- Odinforce Charge Specialization – Dodge Charge
- Odinforce Efficiency Specialization – Surging Force
- Overcharge Attack Specialization – Lightning Field
- Overcharge Defense Specialization – Charged Heroic
- Overcharge Activation Specialization – Damage Force
For more on Marvel’s Avengers, check out our lists of the best Iron Man builds and best Ms. Marvel builds.