Marvel’s Avengers – Best Ms. Marvel Builds and Skills

The Magnificent Ms. Marvel is one of the best characters in Marvel’s Avengers, and she can be an absolute powerhouse with the right build. Her Polymorph Intrinsic ability allows for crazy damage and stun, and her abilities can rapidly stagger foes or keep a team healed throughout dangerous encounters. Ms. Marvel has one of the most diverse movesets in the entire game. You can play her as a support-focused healer, an unstoppable tank, or anything in between. These are the best skills, abilities, and builds for Ms. Marvel.
Ms. Marvel Healing Support Build
This build focuses on generating Regen Packs to keep you and your team alive for as long as possible. You’ll have three total charges of Healing Spirit that you can use at your discretion, and most of your abilities will have a chance to drop Regen Packs. Several of these skills also increase stun damage to guarantee more takedown opportunities. One of these skills makes takedowns generate Regen Packs, so you’ll want to use Polymorph and heavy attacks to build up enemies’ stun meters.
- Healing Spirit Specialization 1 – Will to Live
- Healing Spirit Specialization 2 – Will to Fight
- High Five Specialization 1 – Up High
- High Five Specialization 2 – Helping Hand
- Embiggen Specialization 1 – Doctor’s Orders
- Embiggen Specialization 2 – Fists of Glory
- Melee Upgrade 1 – Heroic Energy Mastery
- Melee Upgrade 2 – Stun Mastery
- Melee Upgrade 3 – Willpower Takedown Mastery
- Ranged Upgrade 1 – Ranged Concussive Mastery
- Ranged Upgrade 2 – Grab Efficiency
- Ranged Upgrade 3 – Regen Pack Grab Mastery
- Intrinsic Upgrade 1 – Heroic Polymorph
- Intrinsic Upgrade 2 – Polymorphic Reduction
- Intrinsic Upgrade 3 – Polymorph Intensity
- Intrinsic Upgrade 4 – Polymorphic Might
- Intrinsic Upgrade 5 – Evasive Energy
- Defense Upgrade 1 – Nimble Reflexes
Ms. Marvel Tank Build
This build is all about keeping you in Polymorph for as long as possible. It also focuses on extended Embiggen duration. Most of the other skills in this build focus on either reducing incoming damage or increasing stun damage to keep you in the fight for as long as possible. Some abilities will drop Regen Packs, while others will generate Intrinsic Orbs to keep your Polymorph ability up and running. Who needs a Hulk when you can make yourself this big?
- Healing Spirit Specialization 1 – Will to Live
- Healing Spirit Specialization 2 – Focused Heart
- High Five Specialization 1 – Up High
- High Five Specialization 2 – Applause
- Embiggen Specialization 1 – Doctor’s Orders
- Embiggen Specialization 2 – Fists of Fury
- Melee Upgrade 1 – Air Combat Mastery
- Melee Upgrade 2 – Stun Mastery
- Melee Upgrade 3 – Intrinsic Takedown Mastery
- Ranged Upgrade 1 – Ranged Concussive Mastery
- Ranged Upgrade 2 – Grab Efficiency
- Ranged Upgrade 3 – Intrinsic Grab Mastery
- Intrinsic Upgrade 1 – Heroic Polymorph
- Intrinsic Upgrade 2 – Polymorphic Defense
- Intrinsic Upgrade 3 – Polymorph Boost
- Intrinsic Upgrade 4 – Super Hero Endurance
- Intrinsic Upgrade 5 – Evasive Energy
- Defense Upgrade 1 – Nimble Reflexes
Ms. Marvel High Damage Build
This build maximizes attack damage in every way possible. Not only that, but critical hit chance is greatly improved across several attacks. Those are great for single targets and bosses, but this build also includes several skills that make Ms. Marvel perfect for dealing with large crowds. Several moves have been altered to have concussive blasts or area of effect modifiers. Also, Heroic Orbs will drop from multiple moves to keep High Five and Healing Spirit ready to go. Finally, Polymorph increases your attack damage across the board and has a crazy high critical hit rate.
- Healing Spirit Specialization 1 – Will to Live
- Healing Spirit Specialization 2 – Inner Peace
- High Five Specialization 1 – Too Slow
- High Five Specialization 2 – Applause
- Embiggen Specialization 1 – Big Trouble
- Embiggen Specialization 2 – Fists of Fate
- Melee Upgrade 1 – Air Combat Mastery
- Melee Upgrade 2 – Combo Finisher Mastery
- Melee Upgrade 3 – Heroic Takedown Mastery
- Ranged Upgrade 1 – Ranged Concussive Mastery
- Ranged Upgrade 2 – Grab Efficiency
- Ranged Upgrade 3 – Heroic Grab Mastery
- Intrinsic Upgrade 1 – Heroic Polymorph
- Intrinsic Upgrade 2 – Polymorph Damage
- Intrinsic Upgrade 3 – Polymorph Precision
- Intrinsic Upgrade 4 – Cunning Resolve
- Intrinsic Upgrade 5 – Evasive Energy
- Defense Upgrade 1 – Nimble Reflexes
