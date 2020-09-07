Marvel’s Avengers – Best Ms. Marvel Builds and Skills

The Magnificent Ms. Marvel is one of the best characters in Marvel’s Avengers, and she can be an absolute powerhouse with the right build. Her Polymorph Intrinsic ability allows for crazy damage and stun, and her abilities can rapidly stagger foes or keep a team healed throughout dangerous encounters. Ms. Marvel has one of the most diverse movesets in the entire game. You can play her as a support-focused healer, an unstoppable tank, or anything in between. These are the best skills, abilities, and builds for Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel Healing Support Build

This build focuses on generating Regen Packs to keep you and your team alive for as long as possible. You’ll have three total charges of Healing Spirit that you can use at your discretion, and most of your abilities will have a chance to drop Regen Packs. Several of these skills also increase stun damage to guarantee more takedown opportunities. One of these skills makes takedowns generate Regen Packs, so you’ll want to use Polymorph and heavy attacks to build up enemies’ stun meters.

Healing Spirit Specialization 1 – Will to Live

Healing Spirit Specialization 2 – Will to Fight

High Five Specialization 1 – Up High

High Five Specialization 2 – Helping Hand

Embiggen Specialization 1 – Doctor's Orders

Embiggen Specialization 2 – Fists of Glory

Melee Upgrade 1 – Heroic Energy Mastery

Melee Upgrade 2 – Stun Mastery

Melee Upgrade 3 – Willpower Takedown Mastery

Ranged Upgrade 1 – Ranged Concussive Mastery

Ranged Upgrade 2 – Grab Efficiency

Ranged Upgrade 3 – Regen Pack Grab Mastery

Intrinsic Upgrade 1 – Heroic Polymorph

Intrinsic Upgrade 2 – Polymorphic Reduction

Intrinsic Upgrade 3 – Polymorph Intensity

Intrinsic Upgrade 4 – Polymorphic Might

Intrinsic Upgrade 5 – Evasive Energy

Defense Upgrade 1 – Nimble Reflexes

Ms. Marvel Tank Build

This build is all about keeping you in Polymorph for as long as possible. It also focuses on extended Embiggen duration. Most of the other skills in this build focus on either reducing incoming damage or increasing stun damage to keep you in the fight for as long as possible. Some abilities will drop Regen Packs, while others will generate Intrinsic Orbs to keep your Polymorph ability up and running. Who needs a Hulk when you can make yourself this big?

Healing Spirit Specialization 1 – Will to Live

Healing Spirit Specialization 2 – Focused Heart

High Five Specialization 1 – Up High

High Five Specialization 2 – Applause

Embiggen Specialization 1 – Doctor's Orders

Embiggen Specialization 2 – Fists of Fury

Melee Upgrade 1 – Air Combat Mastery

Melee Upgrade 2 – Stun Mastery

Melee Upgrade 3 – Intrinsic Takedown Mastery

Ranged Upgrade 1 – Ranged Concussive Mastery

Ranged Upgrade 2 – Grab Efficiency

Ranged Upgrade 3 – Intrinsic Grab Mastery

Intrinsic Upgrade 1 – Heroic Polymorph

Intrinsic Upgrade 2 – Polymorphic Defense

Intrinsic Upgrade 3 – Polymorph Boost

Intrinsic Upgrade 4 – Super Hero Endurance

Intrinsic Upgrade 5 – Evasive Energy

Defense Upgrade 1 – Nimble Reflexes

Ms. Marvel High Damage Build

This build maximizes attack damage in every way possible. Not only that, but critical hit chance is greatly improved across several attacks. Those are great for single targets and bosses, but this build also includes several skills that make Ms. Marvel perfect for dealing with large crowds. Several moves have been altered to have concussive blasts or area of effect modifiers. Also, Heroic Orbs will drop from multiple moves to keep High Five and Healing Spirit ready to go. Finally, Polymorph increases your attack damage across the board and has a crazy high critical hit rate.

Healing Spirit Specialization 1 – Will to Live

Healing Spirit Specialization 2 – Inner Peace

High Five Specialization 1 – Too Slow

High Five Specialization 2 – Applause

Embiggen Specialization 1 – Big Trouble

Embiggen Specialization 2 – Fists of Fate

Melee Upgrade 1 – Air Combat Mastery

Melee Upgrade 2 – Combo Finisher Mastery

Melee Upgrade 3 – Heroic Takedown Mastery

Ranged Upgrade 1 – Ranged Concussive Mastery

Ranged Upgrade 2 – Grab Efficiency

Ranged Upgrade 3 – Heroic Grab Mastery

Intrinsic Upgrade 1 – Heroic Polymorph

Intrinsic Upgrade 2 – Polymorph Damage

Intrinsic Upgrade 3 – Polymorph Precision

Intrinsic Upgrade 4 – Cunning Resolve

Intrinsic Upgrade 5 – Evasive Energy

Defense Upgrade 1 – Nimble Reflexes

- This article was updated on:September 7th, 2020