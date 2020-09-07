Avengers Factions Guide – How to Earn Faction XP

There are two main factions in Marvel’s Avengers, and they each have their own missions and rewards for you to earn. SHIELD is the group that most Marvel fans are familiar with. They occupy the Helicarrier and are the main support team for The Avengers. The Inhumans are important to the story of Marvel’s Avengers, but this game will be many Marvel fans’ first experience with the group. They can be found in the Ant Hill and have their own quests and objectives just like SHIELD. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about the factions in Marvel’s Avengers, including the best ways to level up and earn faction XP for both SHIELD and the Inhumans.

How to Increase Faction XP

The main way to increase Faction XP in Marvel’s Avengers is to complete daily faction assignments and missions. Speak to either Alisande Morales on the Helicarrier or Sarah Garza in the Ant Hill to pick up these assignments before you head out on a mission. There are 8 daily assignments and 1 daily mission available from each faction. The assignments involve menial tasks like defeating Synthoids or performing takedowns, while the daily missions are more involved, requiring you to complete a certain mission on the War Table map. The daily missions offer the most faction XP, however, and you can complete most of the assignments while playing the daily mission because they’re mostly just combat challenges.

Another way to increase faction XP is to complete faction mission chains. While you can’t repeat faction mission chains over and over to farm XP, you get a bunch of XP from a first-time completion. The SHIELD faction mission chain is available immediately after finishing the campaign or right from the beginning if you started with the Avengers Initiative mode. The Inhuman faction mission chain is unlocked a little later after making some progress in the Reigning Supreme mission chain.

Finally, certain mission chains reward faction XP even if they’re not tied to a certain faction. The most prominent mission chain that does this is Reigning Supreme, which rewards 1250 faction XP for both SHIELD and the Inhumans upon completion. You’ll also get an exotic artifact and other rewards, too. Finishing the HARM Challenges mission chain will also reward you with faction XP, although it’s a much smaller 500 XP for each faction.

SHIELD Faction Guide

SHIELD can be found aboard the Helicarrier. Alisande Morales is the SHIELD faction coordinator, and she’ll be the person you accept daily missions from. She is located upstairs in the Helicarrier overlooking the War Table. Every day, you can pick up 8 daily assignments from her alongside 1 daily mission. The daily mission is usually a Villain Sector that requires you to fight Taskmaster or Abomination, although there will likely be more daily SHIELD missions added to the game as time goes on. Completing these missions will reward you with faction XP and Polychron, which is a rare resource used to improve powerful gear.

Sidney “Gaffer” Levine is the SHIELD faction vendor. He’s abord the Helicarrier with the rest of the SHIELD members, and you can find him tucked away in the very back corner of the hangar. He sells all kinds of gear, but you’ll only be able to purchase a limited number of items based on your faction rank. He’ll also give you rewards every time you increase your SHIELD faction level, so check back often to receive bonus resources and items.

SHIELD Faction Missions

There are four SHIELD faction missions in Marvel’s Avengers. This mission chain is unlocked automatically after starting the Avengers Initiative mode or completing the campaign.

Out of the Shadows

Secrets Within

Bad Blood

In Honor’s Name

Completing these rewards you with guaranteed purple rarity SHIELD gear, and finishing the mission chain for the first time rewards a large amount of SHIELD faction XP.

Inhuman Faction Guide

The Inhumans can be found in the Ant Hill. Sarah Garza is the Inhuman faction coordinator, and you can find her near the War Table. You can pick up 8 daily assignments and 1 daily mission from her, much like you can with SHIELD. The daily mission is typically a Villain Sector that requires you to fight either Abomination or Taskmaster, but more will likely be added to the game as time goes on. Completing these missions rewards you with faction XP and Polychron, which you can use to boost powerful gear.

Dr. Maddy Cho is the Inhuman faction vendor. She’s in the very back of the Ant Hill near Hank Pym. She sells all kinds of gear, but the available stock will be limited based on your faction rank. She’ll give you rewards each time you increase your Inhuman faction level, so check back periodically to receive bonus resources and items.

Inhuman Faction Missions

There are two Inhuman faction missions in Marvel’s Avengers. This mission chain is unlocked by progressing through the Reigning Supreme mission chain.

More Than Inhuman

Day of the Remains

Completing these rewards you with guaranteed purple rarity Pym Technologies gear, and finishing the mission chain for the first time rewards you with a large amount of Inhuman faction XP.