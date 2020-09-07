Marvel’s Avengers – Best Iron Man Builds and Skills

The Invincible Iron Man is one of Marvel’s most popular heroes, and you can play him any way you want in Marvel’s Avengers with the right build. Although most people would expect Iron Man to be an entirely ranged character who flies around the battlefield shooting enemies with his repulsors, Iron Man actually excels at close-quarters melee combat too. Just like most characters in Marvel’s Avengers, the way Iron Man plays comes down entirely to the skills you choose and the build you create. These are the best builds and skills for Iron Man in Marvel’s Avengers.

Iron Man Ranged Build

This build enhances all of Iron Man’s ranged abilities and places ranged attacks at the center of his playstyle. His repulsors hit like a truck with this build, gaining a base damage increase as well as increased critical chance. Headshots also do bonus damage, so make sure you place your shots carefully. Energy Barrier also enhances ranged attacks if you stand near it. This build also places great emphasis on keeping your Intrinsic energy meter full, letting you fire off more shots than ever before.

Arc Overload Specialization 1 – Arc Field

Arc Field Arc Overload Specialization 2 – Defensive Field

Defensive Field Unibeam Specialization 1 – Omega Beam

Omega Beam Unibeam Specialization 2 – Concentrated Fire

Concentrated Fire Hulkbuster Specialization 1 – Hulkbuster Unibeam

Hulkbuster Unibeam Hulkbuster Specialization 2 – Energy Star

Energy Star Melee Upgrade – Air Combat Mastery

Air Combat Mastery Takedown Upgrade – Intrinsic Takedown Mastery

Intrinsic Takedown Mastery Ranged Attack Mastery – Critical Expertise

Critical Expertise Ranged Weapon Mastery– Repulsor Mastery

Repulsor Mastery Ranged Weapon Specialization– Repulsor Specialization

Repulsor Specialization Ranged Weapon Efficiency– Repulsor Efficiency

Repulsor Efficiency Arc Reactor Efficiency– Arc Reactor Kinetic Atomizer

Arc Reactor Kinetic Atomizer Arc Reactor Advancement– Perfect Evade Intrinsic Boost

Perfect Evade Intrinsic Boost Arc Reactor Overclock– Overcharge Damage Boost

Overcharge Damage Boost Arc Defense Advancement – Reactive Generator

– Reactive Generator Energy Barrier Advancement – Tactical Barrier

– Tactical Barrier Flight Mastery – Air Superiority

Iron Man Melee Build

This build allows you to get up close and personal with melee attacks. There are still some abilities that keep your Intrinsic meter topped off, but those are mainly to let you mix close-range repulsor attacks into your combos. Rockets are the ranged weapon of choice for this build, only because they can be fired quickly without precise aiming. Triggering Overcharge will boost your damage and critical chance, and getting multiple unibeam kills in one burst will instantly Overcharge your Intrinsic meter.

Arc Overload Specialization 1 – EMP

EMP Arc Overload Specialization 2 – EMP Amplifier

EMP Amplifier Unibeam Specialization 1 – Precision Refractor

Precision Refractor Unibeam Specialization 2 – Triple Down

Triple Down Hulkbuster Specialization 1 – Disruption Pulse

Disruption Pulse Hulkbuster Specialization 2 – Hyper Coils

Hyper Coils Melee Upgrade – Combo Finisher Mastery

Combo Finisher Mastery Takedown Upgrade – Willpower Takedown Mastery

Willpower Takedown Mastery Ranged Attack Mastery – Weapon Efficiency Mastery

Weapon Efficiency Mastery Ranged Weapon Mastery – Rocket Mastery

Rocket Mastery Ranged Weapon Specialization – Repulsor Specialization

Repulsor Specialization Ranged Weapon Efficiency – Rocket Efficiency

Rocket Efficiency Arc Reactor Efficiency– Arc Reactor Kinetic Atomizer

Arc Reactor Kinetic Atomizer Arc Reactor Advancement – Perfect Evade Intrinsic Boost

Perfect Evade Intrinsic Boost Arc Reactor Overclock – Overcharge Damage Boost

Overcharge Damage Boost Arc Defense Advancement – Energized Pulse

Energized Pulse Energy Barrier Advancement – Tactical Barrier

– Tactical Barrier Flight Mastery – Afterburner

These are the best Iron Man builds, but you can also check out our list of the best Ms. Marvel builds if you want to switch characters.