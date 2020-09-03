Marvel’s Avengers – How to Unlock Hulk

The Incredible Hulk is one of Marvel’s most famous superheroes, and you can unlock him as a playable character in Marvel’s Avengers. Hulk is one of the six playable heroes in Marvel’s Avengers, taking the fight to AIM alongside Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor, and more. He’s one of the strongest heroes on the team due to his massive size and strength. He’s also great for crowd control and clearing large groups of enemies, making him an invaluable member of the Avengers team. He’s unlocked fairly early on in the campaign, but there is another way to get your hands on Hulk much more quickly.

How to Unlock Hulk in Marvel’s Avengers

Hulk is unlocked very early in the Avengers campaign. After rescuing Jarvis, Kamala and Hulk will embark on a mission to the Snowy Tundra region. As soon as you access the Snowy Tundra mission, Hulk will be permanently unlocked. This mission occurs within the first few hours of the campaign, and Hulk is the first character you will unlock after Kamala Khan. This uneasy alliance will eventually lead to the entire Avengers team coming back together, although you’ll have to play a little while longer to recruit the likes of Iron Man, Thor, and Black Widow.

If you want to use Hulk immediately though, then you can skip the campaign entirely and start multiplayer. Jumping into the Avengers Initiative mode will unlock all six playable characters – including Hulk – right from the get-go. This mode takes place after the campaign, meaning there will be spoilers for the Avengers story if you haven’t played it.

Considering he’s unlocked within the opening hours of the campaign, you should play the campaign first if you care about the game’s story. The Avengers Initiative online mode spoils large parts of the campaign, and you can use Hulk throughout most of the campaign anyway. If you only care about beating up bad guys, however, you can bypass the story and get straight to grinding in the online mode.