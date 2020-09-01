Marvel’s Avengers – How to Unlock Thor

The God of Thunder himself is a playable character in Marvel’s Avengers, but Thor isn’t available right from the beginning. Despite being a core member of the Avengers team, you won’t unlock Thor until the campaign is almost over. You’re free to use him in multiplayer whenever you like though, so his brief appearance in the story won’t leave fans of Thor disappointed. Thor is one of the most powerful heroes in the game and you can unlock him in two ways.

How to Get Thor in Marvel’s Avengers

Thor is one of the final characters unlocked in the Marvel’s Avengers campaign. He is unlocked after completing the mission called “Testing… 1… 2… 3…” which takes place toward the end of the story. Finishing this mission will also unlock another hero alongside Thor, but we won’t mention who it is here. After completing this mission, you will have unlocked all six characters for use in the single-player campaign.

There is another way of obtaining the God of Thunder if you don’t want to play the campaign. Playing the Avengers initiative mode will unlock all six playable characters – including Thor – right from the get-go. This mode takes place after the campaign, meaning there will be spoilers for the Avengers story if you haven’t played it.

Thor is one of the most powerful heroes in the game, equipped with several devastating attacks in his default moveset. His Heroic abilities include Warrior’s Fury, which infuses his attacks with electricity., and God Blast, which blasts nearby enemies with a huge blast of lightning. Bifrost is his Ultimate ability, which calls upon the bridge to Asgard to unleash a giant blast. This ability can even bypass barriers and shields, letting Thor take down even the most guarded enemies. He’s also one of the few playable characters that can fly, granting him an added level of mobility that is sure to prove useful during combat.

- This article was updated on:September 2nd, 2020