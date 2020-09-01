Marvel’s Avengers – How to Get Captain America

Despite his apparent death during the A-Day incident, Captain America is alive and well in Marvel’s Avengers. He’s one of the six main playable heroes, and you unlock him after everyone else. Crystal Dynamics tried to pull the wool over our eyes and convince us that Captain America was dead when they put him front and center on the box, featured him prominently in pre-release marketing, and released several gameplay videos about him. Despite the obvious fakeout, Captain America is one of the coolest characters in the game and you can unlock him in two ways.

How to Get Captain America in Marvel’s Avengers

Captain America is the final character unlocked in the Marvel’s Avengers campaign. He is unlocked in the final few missions and cannot be used for the majority of the story. If you want to get your hands on the patriotic super-soldier faster though, then there is another way to unlock Cap. Jumping into the Avengers Initiative mode will unlock all six playable heroes – including Captain America – right from the get-go. The only catch is that this mode takes place after the campaign, meaning there will be spoilers for the Avengers story if you haven’t played it.

These spoilers are very light, so you won’t harm the experience too much by playing the Avengers Initiative before finishing the campaign. You can access it from the main menu. The main spoiler is that Captain America actually survived the A-Day incident, and if you’re reading this guide then, well, you already know that part. There are still some things that will be ruined for you though. You can blast through the campaign in roughly 12 hours if you only focus on story missions, and you’ll get Cap toward the end. If you can’t wait though, just play the Avengers Initiative mode.

- This article was updated on:September 1st, 2020