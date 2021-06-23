Update 01.000.017 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Crystal Dynamics already released a pretty big update for Marvels’ Avengers earlier this week on all platforms. While we still have to wait for Black Panther in August, this new update added the Cosmic Cube content.

Now a PS5 specific update has been released today that fixes an important issue. You can read the announcement from the official Twitter page below.

“We are currently testing a solution to the issue of personal information, including the player’s IP address and username, being displayed on screen on PlayStation 5 and plan to deploy a hotfix tomorrow at 8AM PT. PS5 players should refrain from streaming or posting screenshots online until then as sensitive information may be displayed.”

Well the update is now available and it looks like your personal information will not appear on the game screen anymore. You can read the small patch notes below.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 01.000.017 Patch Notes (PS5)

Fixed the displaying of player personal information on the game screen

You can visit the official website for more details on updates. Marvel’s Avengers is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.