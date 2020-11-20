Update 1.16 has been released for Marvel’s Avengers, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update finally adds the long-awaited ping system to the game, allowing players to better communicate and point out important objects during missions. You can also direct your AI companions to do things using the ping system so you no longer have to pass up bonus gear because you’re not playing the right hero. A handful of issues regarding gear and combat have also been addressed as well. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.16.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.16 Patch Notes

New Features Added ping system. The ping system is accessible by aiming with the trigger and using the reticle to highlight areas or objects you want to ping. Once highlighted, pressing up on the D-pad will activate a ping notification. Pinging interactive areas like hacking stations or smashable doors will direct your AI companions to run over and do the required action.

Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative Fixed a variety of black screen errors, including: A rare issue where a black screen could occur when vetoing a mission as the timer hits zero. A rare issue where a black screen would occur when attempting to start a mission while players on a strike team are at different progression levels in the campaign. A rare issue where a black screen would occur when attempting a Boss Lair mission another strike team member does not have. Fixed an issue where players could be knocked out of world on the “Alternate Visions” mission when on their way to fight Taskmaster. Fixed a rare issue where infinite load times occurred when switching between heroes at the Hero switcher or WAR TABLE. Fixed a rare issue where loading into the SHIELD Substation Outpost after unlocking it via the campaign resulted in mission chains like “Reigning Supreme” and “Shield Substation Zero” remaining locked, halting Avengers Initiative progress. Rebalanced enemies in the “Olympia Archive” campaign mission.

Art & Animation Fixed a rare issue where black squares would populate on Thor’s face when hovering over Major Artifacts. Fixed an issue where Hulk’s animation would sometimes get stuck when initiating Stranglehold from the air.

Combat Fixed an issue where Iron Man’s Magno-Missiles consumed more intrinsic energy than intended, resulting in the firing of two rockets rather than three.

Gear, Challenges & Rewards Fixed an issue where vendor timers would occasionally hit 00:00 without refreshing. Fixed an issue where gear would occasionally not send to the locker when the player’s inventory was full.



Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2021. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Marvel’s Avengers site.