Marvel’s Midnight Suns is Unplayable for Some People Days After Launch

Though Marvel’s Midnight Suns is out and is receiving great reviews, some players are unable to play it. Even days after it launched, PlayStation 5 players are reporting that Marvel’s Midnight Suns is unplayable.

The issue is that Marvel’s Midnight Suns players on PlayStation 5 aren’t able to launch a new campaign. After the title screen and selecting the difficulty, players must press “Launch Campaign.” When some PlayStation 5 users do this, they get an infinite loading screen.

Along with the infinite loading screen, an Iron Man card will pop in and back out of the screen. Two playable heroes will have a conversation together, one that seems to be before a fight. After a while, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will crash and you’ll be able to report this bug to Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Many PlayStation 5 players on Reddit are experiencing this game-breaking bug. Because of this bug, PlayStation 5 players are unable to start playing Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Most bugs in video games are annoying and hindering, but bugs like this are unforgivable as they completely gatekeep the player from enjoying the game.

Some PlayStation 5 players have found that they are receiving this unplayable bug if they launch into Marvel’s Midnight Suns with only the first file downloaded. In other words, if the game is partially downloaded allowing you to play, you will most likely run into this issue.

Players have found success in waiting for both files to download completely. To download both files completely, simply wait for Marvel’s Midnight Suns to fully download and you should be able to play the game.

While some PlayStation 5 players have used this method to fix their issue, for some players the issue still remains. Unfortunately, the only thing you can do is wait for Sony Interactive Entertainment or Firaxis Games to fix this bug.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022