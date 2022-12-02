How to Fix Marvel’s Midnight Suns Launch Campaign Freeze Error and Crash

You’ve finally got time to play the highly anticipated Marvel’s Midnight Suns. You download the game, boot it up, and launch into a new campaign. While stuck on a loading screen, you see an Iron Man card pop in and out, battle music start, and a conversation between two heroes begin. Before you know what is going on, Marvel’s Midnight Suns freezes and crashes.

If you have experienced an error or crash when launching into a campaign of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’ve come to the right place. It is unfortunate when errors and bugs like this exist, but here is how to fix the launch campaign error and crash in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

How to Fix Launch Freeze Error and Crash in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

There is nothing more disappointing than starting up a brand-new game and getting a game-breaking error right from the start. Though Marvel’s Midnight Suns is reviewed very positively, errors that cause crashes are unforgivable. Thankfully, with this guide, you’ll hopefully fix this error and get right into what makes Marvel’s Midnight Suns amazing.

To fix the launch campaign error and crash in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you need to delete the game from your device and reinstall it. Whether you are playing on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, delete the game file from your device and redownload it.

By deleting and reinstalling Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’ll potentially remove whatever game-breaking bug that was triggering the launch campaign crash from your game file. Though it does take a while to redownload Marvel’s Midnight Suns, this is the only surefire way of fixing this issue.

If you delete and redownload the game and still experience the same error and crash when launching a new game, the only thing you can do is report the error to the developers and hope they fix it as soon as possible.

It is hard to understand why errors and crashes like this exist for some players and not everybody. After attempting to restart your device, reinstall the game, and relaunch it, if you are still experiencing the error and crash, you may need to wait until Firaxis Games fixes their game.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022