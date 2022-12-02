Xbox and PC Game Pass is one of the best deals in the gaming industry right now, but can you play Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Game Pass right now? Though game pass has a lot of great games like Immortality and Vampire Survivors, it doesn’t have every game. Here is whether or not Marvel’s Midnight Suns is on Game Pass.

Is Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Game Pass?

The short answer is no, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is not on Game Pass. Though the game is out now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, you cannot play Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Xbox or PC Game Pass.

While the developers for Marvel’s Midnight Suns is Firaxis Games, the crew that brought us the Civilization games and the XCOM games, the publisher of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is 2K Games. In the past, 2K Games’ games have not launched directly onto Game Pass.

That being said, there is still hope. Though they joined Game Pass several months after their initial release, 2K Games have come to Game Pass. Sports games like NBA 2K22 have come to Game Pass while others like The Quarry have not.

We aren’t sure why 2K Games notoriously keeps their games off of Game Pass. Since Game Pass is such an accessible and awesome gaming service, Marvel’s Midnight Suns would be a perfect fit on the platform. For now, there is no confirmation, date, or time that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will come to Game Pass.

We hope to see Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Game Pass in the near future. For now, you can focus on learning who all of the playable characters are in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022