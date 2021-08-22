Update 1.005.000 has arrived for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is only available for the PlayStation 5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, so PS4 users won’t be able to download it. This is just a small update too, so it shouldn’t take too long to download. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered update 1.005.000.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Update 1.005.000 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered update 1.005.000. However, an Insomniac Games representative has confirmed a few of the changes in this update (thanks MP1st). Here’s what’s new:

Adds some stability and ray tracing improvements.

Insomniac Games tends to post patch notes on its support site shortly after updates are released, so we’ll update this article once official patch notes are released.

Like most updates, this patch includes stability improvements. The ray-tracing improvements seem to be the primary new feature for this patch, although it’s unclear what improvements were made. This update likely increases the resolution of ray-traced reflections when they’re enabled and improves performance when ray-tracing is turned on, but we’ll have to wait and see how much of a difference this patch actually makes.

Insomniac Games has continued to optimize the ray-tracing modes in all of its games post-launch, so these improvements are not out of the ordinary. The performance RT mode was added to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales in a free update, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart received an increased frame rate cap in a patch shortly after launch. We’ll update this article once more details are shared regarding this update’s ray-tracing improvements, so check back soon for more information.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available now on PlayStation 5.