Update 01.001.004 has arrived for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

With the new entry of the highly popular franchise getting praise pretty much from everyone out there, it goes without a doubt that Insomniac would keep supporting it the best they can, the fastest the can as well. Thankfully enough, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart didn’t have any major hiccups upon release, with the game being highly enjoyable without any hindrance, right off the bat. Even so, the team has already provided multiple updates to ensure the player experience is of top quality, and with this new update 01.001.004 we see this trend continuing. The new patch is the smallest they’ve release up until now, bringing barely any changes and only improved general game stability, but this is due to the fact that Rift Apart already plays and feels perfect.

The previous version, 1.001.003, brought in some interesting improvements and changes, while also addressing the automatic 120 Hz display output while in Performance mode. Considering this took place only a couple of days after the game’s release, and the constant support from the devs, we can firmly say that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will continue being one of the best additions for the PS5. It’s a project with a lot of care in it, and it shows. Let’s hope that the team will keep supporting the new entry for as long as possible, with some possible DLC content further down the line. Crossing fingers to be something revolving around Rivet, as she is a surprisingly great addition for the established IP.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Update 01.001.004 Patch Notes

Improved general game stability

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available on PlayStation 5.