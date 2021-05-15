Mass Effect Keeper Locations: Scan the Keepers Quest Guide

An early quest in Mass Effect called Citadel: Scan the Keepers requires you to find all 21 keeper locations and scan each of them for a reward. These creatures tend to the Citadel and maintain its systems, but a curious salarian named Chorban has been secretly researching them and asks for Shepard’s help in collecting data from all of them. These creatures are not marked on your map, and they tend to blend into their environment, making them hard to find. This quest takes you all over the Citadel, but it’s actually not that hard to find all the keepers if you already know where to look. Here’s where to find all the keepers in Mass Effect.

Mass Effect Keeper Locations Overview

There are 21 keepers in total on the Citadel. They’re scattered throughout the Presidium, Wards, and surrounding areas. Here’s a brief overview of how many keepers are in each area.

Citadel Tower: 4 Keepers

4 Keepers C-Sec: 2 Keepers

2 Keepers Docking Bays: 1 Keeper

1 Keeper Presidium: 8 Keepers

8 Keepers Upper Wards: 3 Keepers

3 Keepers Lower Wards: 1 Keeper

1 Keeper Flux and Wards Access: 2 Keepers

Citadel Tower Keeper Locations

The first three keepers are relatively close to the quest’s starting location if you picked it up from Chorban the salarian. Scan the keeper directly next to him to start your collection. Then, head east to find the second keeper near Rear Admiral Kahoku. From there, head to the northwest corner of the Citadel Tower to find the third keeper in a mostly enclosed alcove.

The fourth keeper is still in the Citadel Tower, but it’s a bit further away from the rest of the keepers in the area. It’s located in the southwest corner of the area in the back of the Council Chamber. It’s pretty hard to miss.

C-Sec Keeper Locations

There are two keepers in the Citadel Security (C-Sec) area, but they’re on opposite ends of the section. The first one is in the far eastern part of C-Sec in the Requisitions Office.

Once you’ve picked up the first C-Sec keeper, head to the westernmost room called Traffic Control to find the second keeper in the area. You’ll have to pass through the C-Sec Offices to reach it.

Docking Bays Keeper Locations

This keeper is a bit out of the way, but you can access it from C-Sec. Take the elevator from C-Sec to the Docking Bays as if you were heading back to the Normandy. Then, continue past the Normandy and you’ll find the keeper at the back right corner of the path.

The Presidium Keeper Locations

The Presidium is the largest part of the Citadel, so finding all the keepers here is the most difficult part of the quest. The first keeper in the area is found directly in front of the elevator leading to the Citadel Tower. From there, head northeast to the Wards Access elevator to find the next keeper standing directly next to it. Then, head east and make your way into the Embassy Lounge to find the third keeper on the map. Once you scan it, the fourth keeper in the area is just a short distance to the east.

The fifth keeper of the area can be found in the northeastern corner of the Presidium in the Volus and Elcor Office of the Embassies. It’s pretty easy to access. Just go a little past Udina’s Office and you’ll be inside the right room. The keeper is in the back-left corner of the office.

You’ll need to make your way to the southern edge of the Presidium to find the final three keepers. The sixth keeper of the area can be found in the upper back room of the Emporium. Find Delan the Merchant, then head up the stairs in the back of the room and take a left. The sixth keeper will be waiting there. To find the seventh keeper of the Presidium, exit the Emporium and make a right. Look for the Krogan Statue, then look right to find the seventh keeper next to the stairs leading up to the bridge. For the final keeper of the area, continue east under the bridge and you’ll find the eight keeper of the Presidium next to the door to the Consort Chambers.

Upper Wards Keeper Locations

There are three keepers to find in the Upper Wards. The first keeper in the area is located in the Med Clinic where you recruited Garrus. It’s near the Citadel Rapid Transit station. The second keeper in the Upper Wards is located in the Alleyway to the west of the Med Clinic where you recruited Tali. Finally, the third keeper of the Upper Wards is located on the western edge of the area in the Upper Markets. It’s in the northwest corner of the room near a Volus merchant.

Lower Wards Keeper Locations

The Lower Wards only have one keeper, and it’s incredibly easy to find. To reach this area, you have to return to the C-Sec Academy and take the elevator down to the Wards from the Academy Atrium. Once you take the elevator down to the Lower Wards, the keeper will be waiting at the end of the hallway.

Flux and Wards Access Keeper Locations

There are two keepers in the Flux and Wards Access area of the Citadel. The first is in a small server room in the Wards Access hallway. There are two elevators that lead to this part of the Citadel, you can get to this place by taking an elevator from the Presidium or going through the Upper Wards.

The second keeper in this area is in the Flux Casino. This is an area you’re probably already familiar with if you’ve done any of the sidequests in the area. To get here, take the staircase up to the Flux Nightclub from the Upper Wards. Then, just walk into the Casino and you’ll see the keeper in the back behind the Quasar setups.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Check out our review of the game here.