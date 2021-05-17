The May 17 update for Mass Effect Legendary Edition has released, and here’s our list of the changes and additions that have come with this patch. Given this is for a single-player game, you can best guess that this patch really doesn’t contain a whole lot that’s exciting. Still, it fixes a lot of prominent issues within the community for the three games and should be taken as a good step going forward (even if there’s plenty of bugs that are in need of fixing). Without further adieu, here’s everything that’s changed in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition May 17 update!

Mass Effect Legendary Edition May 17 Update Patch Notes

General

Fixed the main issue where the launcher would crash or become unresponsive on Xbox Series X when using a wireless headset

Known issue: This can still happen if you enable/disable a headset in the launcher. A future fix will resolve this issue.

Improved iris shaders for better interaction with light and ambient occlusion

Minor calibrations, fixes, and stability improvements

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Improved terrain textures

Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly

Mass Effect & Mass Effect 2

Resolved an issue where the character code would sometimes not display in the squad menu

Improvements to pre-rendered cutscenes to reduce occasional artifacts

Mass Effect 2

Improved lighting and shadows in some cinematics

Minor visual, rendering, and VFX improvements on some levels

Resolved minor text issues with achievements

Mass Effect 3

Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly

Like said, this is a rather small update to Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Still, the issue involving crashes with the wireless headset was a real pain for Xbox Series X players, so it’s good to see that changed. Plus, having kills for achievements track correctly should be awesome for those completionists of you out there.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with backward compatibility.