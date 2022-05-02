Mega Charizard X vs Y in Pokemon GO: Which Version is Better?

With Mega Evolutions getting a massive overhaul in Pokemon GO, and many new forms being introduced, it’s time to look at some hard facts in regards to a fan favorite starter Pokemon. Charizard has been one of the most beloved Pokemon since their introduction back in the first generation of games, back in the Kanto region, so seeing that it would get not only one but Two Different Mega Evolutions made a lot of fans wonder: which one is going to be better than the other?

Their designs are not the only thing different about one another, as one is a clear winner over the other in the form of battle, as well. But, which one will be your choice when the time comes? Let’s take a look at a few things that could help change your mind in one way or another, as we discuss which Mega Evolution for Charizard is better in Pokemon GO!

Pokemon GO – Mega Charizard X vs Y

There are a few different ways that Mega Charizard X and Y differ from one another, and it isn’t just in the color of their skin. Mega Charizard X has black skin, with blue highlights, whereas Mega Charizard Y looks almost identical to their normal counterpart, but with a few more spikes added for good measure.

However, where they start to get to be a harder pick is when you compare their stats to one another. One is more defensively oriented, with lower attack power, while the other is a powerhouse that could be more vulnerable to big hits.

Mega Charizard X Stats – Fire & Dragon Type

Max CP: 3,850

Max HP: 158

Attack: 273

Defense: 213

Stamina: 186

Mega Charizard X Strengths & Weaknesses

Strong Against:

Bug – 63% Damage

Steel – 63% Damage

Electric – 63% Damage

Fire – 39% Damage

Grass – 39% Damage

Weak Against:

Ground – 160% Damage

Rock – 160% Damage

Dragon – 160% Damage

Mega Charizard X Moveset

Quick Moves:

Air Slash – 11.7 DPS

Fire Spin – 15.3 DPS

Ember – 12 DPS

Wing Attack – 10 DPS

Dragon Breath – 14.4 DPS

Main Moves:

Dragon Claw – 35.3 DPS

Fire Blast – 40 DPS

Overheat – 48 DPS

Flamethrower – 38.2 DPS

Blast Burn – 40 DPS

Frustration – 5 DPS

Return – 50 DPS

Mega Charizard Y Stats – Fire & Flying Type

Max CP: 4,455

Max HP: 158

Attack: 319

Defense: 212

Stamina: 186

Mega Charizard X Strengths & Weaknesses

Strong Against:

Ground – 63% Damage

Fighting- 63% Damage

Steel – 63% Damage

Fairy- 63% Damage

Bug- 39% Damage

Grass – 39% Damage

Weak Against:

Rock- 256% Damage

Water- 160% Damage

Electric- 160% Damage

Mega Charizard X Moveset

Quick Moves:

Air Slash – 14 DPS

Fire Spin – 15.3 DPS

Ember – 12 DPS

Wing Attack – 12 DPS

Dragon Breath – 12 DPS

Main Moves:

Dragon Claw – 29.4 DPS

Fire Blast – 40 DPS

Overheat – 48 DPS

Flamethrower – 38.2 DPS

Blast Burn – 40 DPS

Frustration – 5 DPS

Return – 50 DPS

As you can see, Mega Charizard X has a high defensive threshold, with a large list of attacks that it is strong against. If you’re looking for a Pokemon that can not only attack hard and heavy but keep itself alive, this is going to be your choice.

However, if you’re looking for power, you may be more interested in Mega Charizard Y. With a much higher overall CP rating, you’ll find yourself with a very capable and strong Pokemon. If we had to give the win to one, in particular, it would be this Mega Evolution, due to its higher attack value, and CP level. However, you can’t go wrong with either, as they both have their pros and cons.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.