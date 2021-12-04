Update 1.18.1 has arrived for Minecraft Bedrock, and here’s the full information of the changes added with this patch. This particular update includes significant fixes to the game after the release of Caves and Cliffs Part II and has fixes ranging from crash fixes and optimization of the marketplace inventory screen. The following section will list the official patch notes. Here’s everything new with Minecraft Bedrock update 1.18.1.

Minecraft Bedrock Update 1.18.1 Patch Notes

Fixed a crash that could occur when copying a world backup in certain languages on PlayStation

Fixed a crash that could occur when chatting and playing on Realms

Decreased the amount of Diamond Ore that generates to match Java Edition

Fixed lighting bugs when removing light sources after returning to the Overworld from other dimensions

Players no longer have problems moving after respawning or getting out of a Bed

Added a warning prompt explaining potential loss of data when setting File Storage Location to External on Android devices

Fixed various crashes and storage-related issues with Android multi-user functionality and Amazon Kids/Freetime

Fixed simulation stopping in multiplayer sessions when other players move away from one player’s render distance

The teleport command will no longer succeed when ‘checkForBlocks’ is true and the destination is obstructed

Fixed an issue that could cause a faulty purchase page for Realms when the maximum number of Realms are already owned

Optimized the Marketplace Inventory screen and improved loading of content images

That is all of the changes made to the game with this particular patch. Whether you’re looking for Axolotls in the new update or exploring all of the new biomes on offer. These fixes will make sure your experience is a smooth one on the Bedrock edition along with other editions of the game.

Will you be playing through the new update for Minecraft Bedrock this month? It should be noted that the patch itself is only available on PlayStation at the moment but will be available on other platforms within the arriving days.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, mobile devices, and many other platforms. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Minecraft website.