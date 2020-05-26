Minecraft Dungeons Level List – How Many Levels Are in Minecraft Dungeons?

Minecraft Dungeons is a great loot-centric action-RPG, mixing the gameplay of games like Diablo and Path of Exile with the charming blocky aesthetic of Minecraft. It’s not the longest game in the world, as we pointed out in our Minecraft Dungeons review, but the game’s campaign will still take a while to complete even with a full team of four players. As you battle your way through hordes of blocky foes, you may find yourself asking this question at some point during the campaign: just how many levels are in Minecraft Dungeons? While there aren’t a huge number of levels in the game, each mission is procedurally generated, offering a completely different experience each time. Things also ramp up considerably on higher difficulty levels, and you can find yourself exploring a single level for quite some time. This is how many levels are in Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft Dungeons Full Level List

There are 10 main levels in Minecraft Dungeons, and each of them is listed below.

Squid Coast

Creeper Woods

Soggy Swamp

Restone Mines

Cacti Canyon

Pumpkin Pastures

Fiery Forge

Desert Temple

Highblock Halls

Obsidian Pinnacle

Minecraft Dungeons Secret Level List

Of course, the game also contains a handful of secret levels that can be found hidden within the set of core missions. At the time of writing, five secret Minecraft Dungeons levels have been discovered, and each of them is listed below.

Creepy Crypt (Hidden in Creeper Woods)

Soggy Cave (Hidden in Soggy Swamp)

Arch Haven (Hidden in Pumpkin Pastures)

Underhalls (Hidden in Highblock Halls)

Moo? (Hidden in Camp)

The first four can be found simply by exploring the listed levels, but the Moo level requires a much longer process to obtain it. There’s a grand hall hidden in the Camp area, and in it there’s a painting of a dog that you can interact with. Interacting with the painting will cause it to change to a scene from one of the game’s 10 main levels. If you go back through each level and explore thoroughly, you’ll find a rune. Once you find all 10 runes, head back to the hall and press the giant button in the very back. This will take you to the secret Moo level.