Unique items are the rarest pieces of gear Minecraft Dungeons has to offer, dealing massive damage and coming equipped with devastating perks that can become the centerpieces of certain builds. These rarities are the best items in the game, and you’ll be spending a lot of your time looking for these on higher difficulty levels. This is everything you need to know about unique items in Minecraft Dungeons, including an explanation of item rarity levels and a complete list of all unique items in the game.

Minecraft Dungeons Item Rarity Levels

Items in Minecraft Dungeons come in three different rarity levels: common, rare, and unique. Common items are denoted with white, Rare items are marked with green, and unique items are colored orange. An item’s level usually means more than its rarity when it comes to strength, but unique items typically come with perks that give them an edge over Common and Rare items. Common and Rare items hardly have any differences between the two, while unique items have the perk to set them apart, making them much more valuable than any other gear in the game. Unique items can drop as early as the first few levels of the game, but they become much more common as you progress through the campaign. On Adventure and Apocalypse difficulties, you’ll find them much more often than before.

How to Get Unique Items in Minecraft Dungeons

Like most things in Minecraft Dungeons, unique items are random drops. That means you’ll have to get lucky and hope an enemy drops a unique item for you to pick up and equip. You’ll have a better shot at getting these rare items on higher difficulties, and you should have no problem finding them at high levels. Certain enemies and chests also have higher chances of dropping unique items. Treasure pigs almost always drop good gear, and there’s a decent chance that gear could be a unique weapon or armor set. Fancy chests also drop rare items, but those are harder to come by than treasure pigs. All in all, you just have to get lucky and hope an enemy drops the unique item you’re looking for. Also, if you’re playing in multiplayer, you can’t drop items or trade items with friends, so you can’t swap unique items with friends if one of you gets a drop that someone else really wants.

Minecraft Dungeons All Unique Weapons List

There are a total of 31 unique weapons in Minecraft Dungeons, and each of them is listed below.

Cursed Axe (Axe)

Firebrand (Axe)

Highland Axe (Axe)

Whirlwind (Axe)

Fangs of Frost (Dagger)

Fighter’s Bindings (Gauntlet)

Maulers (Gauntlet)

Soul Fists (Gauntlet)

Grave Bane (Glaive)

Venom Glaive (Glaive)

Hammer of Gravity (Hammer)

Stormlander (Hammer)

Flail (Mace)

Sun’s Grace (Mace)

Diamond Pickaxe (Pickaxe)

Frost Scythe (Scythe)

Jailor’s Scythe (Scythe)

Nightmare’s Bite (Sickle)

The Last Laugh (Sickle)

Fortune Spear (Spear)

Whispering Spear (Spear)

Broadsword (Sword)

Dancer’s Sword (Sword)

Dark Katana (Sword)

Diamond Sword (Sword)

Eternal Knife (Sword)

Hawkbrand (Sword)

Heartstealer (Sword)

Master’s Katana (Sword)

Nameless Blade (Sword)

Truth Seeker (Sword)

Minecraft Dungeons All Unique Bows List

There are a total of 24 unique bows in Minecraft Dungeons, and each of them is listed below.

Auto Crossbow

Azure Seeker

Bonebow

Bow of Lost Souls

Butterfly Crossbow

Doom Crossbow

Elite Power Bow

Feral Soul Crossbow

Firebolt Thrower

Guardian Bow

Harp Crossbow

Lightning Harp Crossbow

Hunter’s Promise

Master’s Bow

Mechanical Shortbow

Nocturnal Bow

Purple Storm

Red Snake

Sabrewing

The Green Menace

The Pink Scoundrel

The Slicer

Twin Bow

Voidcaller

Minecraft Dungeons All Unique Armor List

Nine unique armor sets have been discovered in Minecraft Dungeons so far, and each of them is listed below.