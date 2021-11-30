Minecraft: How to Find Lush and Dripstone Caves

Minecraft Cliffs and Caves Part 2 is finally out! Included in this 1.18 patch will be the long-awaited Deep Dark biome, five new mountain biomes, and, of course, Lush and Dripstone Caves. With any new update, finding where to find the new content can be tricky. Here’s your guide to how to find the Lush and Dripstone Caves in Minecraft.

As stated above, Minecraft Cliffs and Caves has been split into two updates and the second update has been released today. If you want a more detailed look into what Minecraft 1.18 offers or how to locate and catch Axolotls, check out our Minecraft guides.

How to Find Lush Caves in Minecraft

The Lush Caves addition adds temperate caves filled with vines, moss, and waterways trickling throughout the cave itself. Typically, caves have been dull, gray environments that are harsh, cold, and dark. Though they are rare to find, Lush Caves will offer a more inviting, exotic, and beautiful spelunking experience. Some of the flora that grows here are Spore Berries, Glow Berries, and Azalea trees. Azalea trees are how to find these caves.

For Lush Caves, you don’t even need to stumble upon a cave entrance to find them. What you’ll want to look out for are Azalea trees. They look similar to Oak trees, but their leaves will be marked by Azalea flowers. Once you’ve found the Azaleas, all you’ll need to do is dig down and you’ll break into the wonderful world of Lush Caves.

How to Find Dripstone Caves

Dripstone Caves are just a little less rare than Lush Caves, but no less incredible. Dripstones, believe it or not, are home to the new Dripstone blocks. They get their name through the drip that creates stalactites and stalagmites, and that is what makes Dripstone Caves so interesting.

Unlike the Lush Caves, Dripstone Caves have no surface indicator that makes them easy to find. Luckily, Dripstone Caves are the most common cave type of the new caves of Minecraft 1.18, so finding them isn’t too difficult. They are often attached to Luch Caves and can be easily recognized because of their width and Dripstone.

And just like that, you now know exactly how to find Lush and Dripstone Caves in Minecraft!

Minecraft is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.