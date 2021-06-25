Minecraft: How to Get Deepslate

There’s a new kind of stone available in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update, so we’ll be looking at how to get deepslate and deepslate related blocks. This new kind of stone is a bit harder to get your hands on compared to the normal stuff and is a bit more durable. It can also be used as a substitute for normal stone in many recipes, so knowing where to find it could be rather nice.

How to Get Deepslate

The best guide that can be given for this block is that you need to dig, and you need to dig deep. This is because Deepslate only generates at the bottom-most regions of the world, whether or not you’re using the new generation data pack as well. In the official release it can only be found under Y level 16, and in worlds using the planned generation it will only spawn below Y level 0. In the current versions it also only spawns in smaller blobs as well, so it’s not the easiest thing to get in mass quantity. When mined it will drop a cobbled variant, or just normal deepslate if you’re using silk touch enchantment. Ores also have a chance to spawn as deepslate variants, they don’t have more ore in them compared to normal ores and just serve as an aesthetic difference, and silk touch is still needed to get these blocks.

Crafting With the Block

Deepslate has the advantage of working in pretty much the exact same way that normal stone does, with a few exceptions. This means that your normal method of crafting up stuff with stone will work here as well. Smelting the cobbled variant will get you the stuff you mined up underground, and using a stonecutter will give you access to every other variant of the block. This includes multiple different kinds of stairs, walls, slabs, and much more as you build with this new darker type of stone.

