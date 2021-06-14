Minecraft: All Enchantments List

Minecraft
This article was updated on:June 13th, 2021

minecraft-enchanting-table-1280x720

Enchanting Tables open up a whole new world when it comes to improving your gear in Minecraft, so here’s a list of all enchantments currently in the game alongside their effects. It doesn’t matter where an enchantment comes from, be it an enchanting table or from an enchanted book you bought off of a villager, the effects will still be the same so have no worries there. Also, not every enchantment will work with every type of item, so this list will be broken down based on which enchantments are able to go on what.

Weapons

  • Bane of Arthropods I-V (Swords/Axes) – Increases damage done to Spiders, silverfish/Endermites, and Bees
  • Channeling (Tridents) – During thunderstorms, Tridents with this enchantment will cause lightning to strike enemies when it hits them
  • Fire Aspect (Swords) – Causes attacks to light enemies on fire
  • Flame (Bows) – Causes arrows to ignite
  • Impaling I-V (Tridents) – Increases damage done to aquatic creatures and enemies
  • Infinity (Bows) – Grants an infinite number of normal arrows when there is at least one in your inventory, does not affect special arrow types
  • Knockback I-II (Swords) – Attacks deal increased knockback
  • Looting I-III (Swords) – Defeated mobs drop more loot when defeated
  • Loyalty I-III (Tridents) – Causes the trident to return to you after being thrown
  • Multishot (Crossbows) – Causes the crossbow to fire three arrows at once, while only consuming one
  • Piercing I-IV (Crossbows) – Causes arrows to pass through multiple enemies
  • Power I-V (Bows) – Increases arrow damage
  • Punch I-II (Bows) – Increases arrow knockback
  • Quick Charge I-III (Crossbows) – Decreases the charge time of the crossbow
  • Riptide I-III (Tridents) – Instead of throwing the trident, you will now use it to propel yourself forward when in water or rain
  • Sharpness I-V (Swords/Axes) – Increases damage
  • Smite I-V (Swords/Axes) – Increases damage done to undead enemies
  • Sweeping Edge I-III (Swords) – Increases the damage done by the sweeping attack on swords

Tools

  • Efficiency I-V – Increases mining speed
  • Fortune I-III – Increases the drops of certain blocks, such as ores
  • Silk Touch – Allows some otherwise uncollectible blocks to be mined and obtained, such as glass and ore blocks
  • Luck of the Sea I-III (Fishing Rods) – Increases the rate of good loot from fishing
  • Lure I-III (Fishing Rods) – Makes bites happen faster

Armor

  • Aqua Affinity (Helmets) – Increases underwater mining speed
  • Blast Protection I-IV – Decreases damage from explosions and knockback
  • Fire Protection I-IV – Decreases damage from fire and the length of time you remain on fire
  • Projectile Protection I-IV – Decreases damage done by incoming projectiles
  • Protection I-IV – Decreases overall damage taken
  • Respiration I-III (Helmets) – Increases the amount of time you can stay underwater safely
  • Thorns I-III – Reflects some of the damage taken back onto the attacker
  • Depth Strider I-III (Boots) – Increases underwater movement speed
  • Feather Falling I-IV (Boots) – Decreases fall damage
  • Soul Speed I-III (Boots) – Increases speed on soul sand and soul soil
  • Frost Walker I-II (Boots) – Turns the water underneath your feet into temporary ice blocks

Universal Enchantments

  • Unbreaking I-III – Increases the durability of the enchanted item
  • Mending – Causes the enchanted item to automatically repair itself when gaining EXP points

Curses

In the game exist a small handful of curses that inflict negative effects as opposed to positive ones. Items with curses on them cannot have those curses removed by any means.

  • Curse of Vanishing – Causes items cursed with this effect to completely disappear upon death
  • Curse of Binding – Makes it so that item cursed with this effect can not be removed unless it either breaks or drops on death

Minecraft is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

