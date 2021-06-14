Minecraft: All Enchantments List

Enchanting Tables open up a whole new world when it comes to improving your gear in Minecraft, so here’s a list of all enchantments currently in the game alongside their effects. It doesn’t matter where an enchantment comes from, be it an enchanting table or from an enchanted book you bought off of a villager, the effects will still be the same so have no worries there. Also, not every enchantment will work with every type of item, so this list will be broken down based on which enchantments are able to go on what.
In the game exist a small handful of curses that inflict negative effects as opposed to positive ones. Items with curses on them cannot have those curses removed by any means.
Minecraft is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.
Looking for the best guns and loadouts to use in Modern Warfare Multiplayer? Look no further as this comprehensive guide to guns, loadouts, and set-ups run and gun, sniper, camper loadouts and more that you can use in COD Modern Warfare online.
Hearing footsteps in Modern Warfare is one of the best ways to get an edge on your competition. This year, Call of Duty has more options than ever when it comes to the sound of the game. This guide will help you find the best audio settings in Modern Warfare to hear footsteps more clearly.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare is one of the most robust games in the franchise when it comes to the options that players have when customizing the experience. That includes your controller settings as well and we think that we've found the best controller settings to help you aim better and hit your targets. In this guide we explain all of the different controller options in Modern Warfare and suggestions to make you a better Call of Duty player.
We'll take you through each level in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Head to each campaign story mission for a video playthrough of the mission on the default difficulty level. Each level will also include tips and hints to make it through the level on your first try.
|Fog of War
|Piccadilly
|Embedded
|Proxy War
|Clean House
|Hunting Party
|The Embassy
|Highway of Death
|Hometown
|The Wolf's Den
|Captive
|Old Comrades
|Going Dark
|Into the Furnace
|Operation Headhunter
|Operation Kuvalda
|Operation Harbinger
|Operation Brimstone
|Operation Just Reward
|Operation Strongbox
|Operation Paladin
|Operation Crosswind
The Battle Pass can be leveled up by playing competitive multiplayer modes or Spec Ops Cooperative modes in Modern Warfare. To level up the Battle Pass fast in Modern Warfare the biggest component to doing this is time played, but you can speed up the process by completing in-game challenges and missions.
Any gun that is being sold for Call of Duty points can be made in the Gunsmith in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Check out this guide for current premium guns, real-life guns attachment combos, and other custom gunsmith designs for unique and powerful guns without having to pay for them.
Gold Guns in Modern Warfare are unlocked by completing each challenge for a specific weapon. These vary from weapon to weapon and include completing objectives like getting kills without attachements, getting mounted kills, headshots, and more.
Damascus Camo is the hardest camo to get in Modern Warfare and to unlock it you need to complete the Gold Gun Challenge for every gun in the game.