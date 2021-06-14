Minecraft: All Enchantments List

Enchanting Tables open up a whole new world when it comes to improving your gear in Minecraft, so here’s a list of all enchantments currently in the game alongside their effects. It doesn’t matter where an enchantment comes from, be it an enchanting table or from an enchanted book you bought off of a villager, the effects will still be the same so have no worries there. Also, not every enchantment will work with every type of item, so this list will be broken down based on which enchantments are able to go on what.

Weapons

Bane of Arthropods I-V (Swords/Axes) – Increases damage done to Spiders, silverfish/Endermites, and Bees

Channeling (Tridents) – During thunderstorms, Tridents with this enchantment will cause lightning to strike enemies when it hits them

Fire Aspect (Swords) – Causes attacks to light enemies on fire

Flame (Bows) – Causes arrows to ignite

Impaling I-V (Tridents) – Increases damage done to aquatic creatures and enemies

Infinity (Bows) – Grants an infinite number of normal arrows when there is at least one in your inventory, does not affect special arrow types

Knockback I-II (Swords) – Attacks deal increased knockback

Looting I-III (Swords) – Defeated mobs drop more loot when defeated

Loyalty I-III (Tridents) – Causes the trident to return to you after being thrown

Multishot (Crossbows) – Causes the crossbow to fire three arrows at once, while only consuming one

Piercing I-IV (Crossbows) – Causes arrows to pass through multiple enemies

Power I-V (Bows) – Increases arrow damage

Punch I-II (Bows) – Increases arrow knockback

Quick Charge I-III (Crossbows) – Decreases the charge time of the crossbow

Riptide I-III (Tridents) – Instead of throwing the trident, you will now use it to propel yourself forward when in water or rain

Sharpness I-V (Swords/Axes) – Increases damage

Smite I-V (Swords/Axes) – Increases damage done to undead enemies

Sweeping Edge I-III (Swords) – Increases the damage done by the sweeping attack on swords

Tools

Efficiency I-V – Increases mining speed

Fortune I-III – Increases the drops of certain blocks, such as ores

Silk Touch – Allows some otherwise uncollectible blocks to be mined and obtained, such as glass and ore blocks

Luck of the Sea I-III (Fishing Rods) – Increases the rate of good loot from fishing

Lure I-III (Fishing Rods) – Makes bites happen faster

Armor

Aqua Affinity (Helmets) – Increases underwater mining speed

Blast Protection I-IV – Decreases damage from explosions and knockback

Fire Protection I-IV – Decreases damage from fire and the length of time you remain on fire

Projectile Protection I-IV – Decreases damage done by incoming projectiles

Protection I-IV – Decreases overall damage taken

Respiration I-III (Helmets) – Increases the amount of time you can stay underwater safely

Thorns I-III – Reflects some of the damage taken back onto the attacker

Depth Strider I-III (Boots) – Increases underwater movement speed

Feather Falling I-IV (Boots) – Decreases fall damage

Soul Speed I-III (Boots) – Increases speed on soul sand and soul soil

Frost Walker I-II (Boots) – Turns the water underneath your feet into temporary ice blocks

Universal Enchantments

Unbreaking I-III – Increases the durability of the enchanted item

Mending – Causes the enchanted item to automatically repair itself when gaining EXP points

Curses

In the game exist a small handful of curses that inflict negative effects as opposed to positive ones. Items with curses on them cannot have those curses removed by any means.

Curse of Vanishing – Causes items cursed with this effect to completely disappear upon death

Curse of Binding – Makes it so that item cursed with this effect can not be removed unless it either breaks or drops on death

Minecraft is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.