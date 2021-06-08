Minecraft: How to Make a Glow Item Frame

The first part of the exciting Caves and Cliffs update has hit today for Minecraft, letting players finally get a taste of what the entire update has to offer. With plenty of different mobs (such as the Axolotls, Glow Squids, and Goats) and blocks to toy around with, there’s a lot to take in. With this guide, we’ll be telling you how you can make yourself a Glow Item Frame in Minecraft, along with what benefits you get from having it!

How to Make a Glow Item Frame in Minecraft

Before you can make a Glow Item Frame, you’ll first need to get an Item Frame. In case you’re unaware, this is made with a central piece of leather, surrounded by eight sticks in the crafting table. Once acquired, you’ll need to search around for a glow squid. These rather vibrant creatures can spawn in total darkness and are quite hard to miss. Slay a few of these until one drops a Glow Ink Sac (or multiple if you want multiple Glow Item Frames). From there, throw the Item Frame and Glow Ink Sac next to each other in the crafting menu, and you’ll be able to craft the Glow Item Frame.

With that, you may wonder what purpose this item serves? As you might expect, there isn’t much practicality to a Glow Item Frame in Minecraft. Realistically, it’ll just glow in the dark and ensure the item you put into it is glowing as well. This could potentially be placed outside as an exterior light in the darkness, or something to brighten up your organization a bit. The possibilities are endless, to use it to your heart’s content!

Minecraft is available on PC (Java and Bedrock), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS for $29.99 or your regional equivalent.