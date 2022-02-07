Hello Minecraft players! If you’re one of the hundreds of millions of newcomers who have yet to fully explore the game, chances are you’ll have some questions on some of the fundamentals. If you’ve already taken it upon yourself to go as deep underground as possible like many of us have in our first days, chances are you’ll have found some diamonds and made a pretty snazzy set of equipment for yourself. But there’s also a strong possibility, upon doing so, that you came across some incredibly durable rocks known as Obsidian, which can turn out to be quite useful. Read on from here, so you can learn more about this resource and How to Make Obsidian in Minecraft!

Minecraft – How to Make Obsidian

The simple answer to this is to bring a bucket, multiple if possible (3 ingots of iron to make) and fill them with water, so that when you venture deep underground and find the common patches of lava, you just pour the water on the lava. After all, Obsidian is simply volcanic rock, and this will make many blocks of it, especially if it’s a large patch of lava. To mine Obsidian, the simplest answer is the Diamond Pickaxe.

That’s all there is to it! With this, you’ll be able to harvest massive amounts of Obsidian fairly efficiently too, in case you want to craft a Nether Portal quickly. But miners beware – if you pour water on lava that appears to be flowing from a source, and isn’t a simple pool, you’ll instead only get Cobblestone. For a summary, these are the following steps:

Fill one or more buckets with water

Find a pool of lava

Pour water over lava

Harvest with a Diamond Pickaxe

That concludes our guide to How to Make Obsidian in Minecraft! Read on for more helpful guides on this massive hit game, as well as other current chart-topping titles we cover!